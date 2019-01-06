DAWN.COM

UAE crown prince due in Islamabad today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 06, 2019

The crown prince is visiting Pakistan after nearly 12 years. — File
ISLAMABAD: Emirati Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is reaching here on Sunday for a daylong visit that aims at building on the fresh momentum in ties injected by recent contacts at the leadership level, the Foreign Office said.

The crown prince is visiting Pakistan after nearly 12 years.

Prime Minister Khan visited the UAE twice after assuming office in August to seek economic assistance to ward off the foreign exchange crisis. The UAE had after Mr Khan’s trips pledged $3 billion in balance of payments support and oil supply on deferred payment.

The details of oil supply, the FO says, are being worked out.

Prince Mohammed will, during his stay in Islamabad, hold a one-on-one meeting with PM Khan, which will be followed by delegation-level talks.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2019

