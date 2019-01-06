DAWN.COM

'You can’t tweet your way out of a recession', PML-N schools PTI in Twitter onslaught

Dawn.comJanuary 06, 2019

PML-N’s Twitter onslaught on Saturday was in response to a very similar ‘feat’ done by PTI a day earlier. —AFP/File
The PML-N, through its official Twitter handle, on Saturday tried to convey its message to the ruling PTI that it was high time for them [PTI] “to stop being arrogant and unprepared” and advised them to do their “homework, decide on a course and stick to it without taking [anymore] U-turns”.

The PML-N’s Twitter onslaught, where it tried to explain to the poor how the economy works, was in response to a very similar ‘feat’ done by PTI a day earlier.

On Friday, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi did a press conference to shed some light on the incumbent government’s performance on the economic front and the current monetary situation of the country.

This apparently did not set well with the PTI as it took to Twitter and posted a series of 10 tweets in which it not only criticised Abbasi for what they termed attempts to “mislead the public”, but it also issued corrections and clarifications in response to the claims he had made in the press conference.

“The former prime minister said that ‘inflation is at 10-year high’ which is not true. The CPI inflation was between 5.9-7.9% also reaching 10.9% in 2013-14 during PML-N and had crossed 20% under the PPP government. Whereas, in 5 months of the PTI tenure inflation is between 5.8-6.2%,” read one tweet by PTI.

Delivering its last blow of the onslaught, PML-N told PTI "you can’t tweet your way out of a recession".

PML-N responded a day later with a series of 14 tweets in which it alleged that the “PTI has failed to revive exports and has brought manufacturing activity to decline”.

It said, “One big reason for the forced recession is the inability [of the PTI government] to decide once and for all if they will go to the IMF programme. Please decide and let the markets know.”

