PTI and PML-N in twitter feud on the economy
The ruling PTI party and the opposition PML-N found themselves embroiled in a twitter war on Saturday as they exchanged digs and barbs with each other in lengthy twitter threads on the state and direction of the economy, as well as the quality of economic management of each party.
The trigger for the heated exchange was the press conference held by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Thursday in which he assailed the ruling party’s economic policies and said that the country is heading towards a deep economic crisis.
This did not set well with the PTI as it took to Twitter and posted a series of 10 tweets in which it not only criticised Abbasi for what they termed were attempts to “mislead the public”, but also issued corrections and clarifications in response to the 'claims' he had made in the press conference.
“The former prime minister said that ‘inflation is at 10-year high’ which is not true. The CPI inflation was between 5.9-7.9% also reaching 10.9% in 2013-14 during PML-N and had crossed 20% under the PPP government. Whereas, in 5 months of the PTI tenure inflation is between 5.8-6.2%,” read one tweet by PTI.
PML-N responded a day later with 14 tweets, alleging that the “PTI has failed to revive exports and has brought manufacturing activity to decline”.
“One big reason for the forced recession is the inability [of the PTI government] to decide once and for all if they will go to the IMF programme. Please decide and let the markets know,” read another tweet.
The PML-N capped off its comeback with: "You can’t tweet your way out of a recession."
Comments (12)
The solution is simple; recover all loot from pmln and ppp without further delay and request CJP to stop playing robin hood and focus on cases
PMLN know that they left the country in such a huge financial mess they can now predict with absolute certainty that PTI can't tweet the country out of a recession.
PTI is in the habit of making policies on the run peppered with usual u-turns and inconsistencies. They need to get serious on the economy or risk becoming a political joke.
PMLN were much better in managing economy.
And who got us into this recession by being inadequate and failing to change the culture of kleptocracy in Pakistan? Oh RIGHT! The kings of corruption; PPP & PMLN. At least PTI is trying to end the cycle of corruption in Pakistan!
Economy speeding - downhill
I am economist by profession and see whole economic growth process from what I learned in economics text books. Then I wonder what our politician talks about economy whether PLMn PTI or PPP. For them economic development is a joke and they can foul people with some rosy words play game of words. IK is just doing right - bringing forien investment in the country - and making policies that may trigger growth. Big may - but they are at right track - and poised (atleast IK) to turn country on right path.
Please remember if you had done a good job yourself, you would not have lost.
Look who’s talking.
They going to borrow their way out of spiraling economy.
All blamea aside, definitely one can't tweet their way out of a recession. You just can't. Actions speak louder than tweets
No one need your expertise about running the economy. PMLn has already done great harm to the country.
Our economy is going down!