Indian leaders’ provocative remarks under political compulsions threat to regional peace: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday criticised the Indian leadership and warned that their “provocative and negative statements, given under domestic political compulsions, can jeopardise regional peace”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Qureshi said Pakistan is a peace-loving country having no aggressive designs against anyone. We want “resolution of all outstanding issues, including Kashmir through peaceful means”, the minister said.

The foreign minister said that any “misadventure against Pakistan will be responded in a befitting manner” and that “[our] desire for peace should not be taken as [our] weakness”.

Qureshi urged the international community to ask the Indian leadership to refrain from spewing negative propaganda. “Pakistan wants peace, stability, and progress of the region, which is not possible in a hostile environment,” he added.

“Pakistan is focusing on peace efforts to bring stability to Afghanistan as per the desire of the international community. Indian propaganda machine may force Pakistan to divert its attention from Afghanistan, which can be disastrous for peace in the region,” Qureshi maintained.