South Africa's Steyn, Rabada strike in second innings against Pakistan
Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada struck early blows as Pakistan started their second innings on the third day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday.
Facing a first innings deficit of 254 runs, Pakistan were 37 for two at lunch, still needing 217 runs to make South Africa bat again.
Steyn had Imam-ul-Haq caught at third slip for six in the fourth over, with the batsman playing an ambitious drive. Rabada, coming as first change in the 11th over, dismissed Azhar Ali for six with his first delivery.
Azhar, who fell victim to short balls from Duanne Olivier in his first three innings of the series, went back on his stumps to a full delivery which cut back and kept low, trapping him leg before wicket.
Shan Masood, promoted to opening the batting in place of the struggling Fakhar Zaman, again looked the most competent of the Pakistan top-order batsmen as he reached 18 not out at lunch.
Earlier, Mohammad Amir took three wickets for 19 runs as South Africa were bowled out for 431.
The South Africans went for quick runs after resuming at 382 for six, adding 49 runs in 8.1 overs.
The left-armed Amir took the first three wickets of the morning and finished with four for 88.
Comments (24)
Congratulations, South Africa cricket team !
May the best team win
Yet another humiliating defeat is on the corner.
Absolutely disgrace. Poor selection and we have captain in test side who is playing for the sake of just captaincy which is pretty average too.
this lead enough to bowl out Pakistan 2 more times.
South Africa wins by an innings and 30 runs
So amir took three wickets of tail enders in overcast morning conditions? Pity he can't do it in dubai or when it matters with big order players.liability on rest of team.
Now Pak 77/2
Good fight back in progress by team Pakistan.
Asad and Shaan holding the Africans with grit and determination.
Pakistan putting very good fight.
Great application by Shan Masood & Azad Shafiq... A partnership of 113 as we speak... Really nice to see Pakistan fighting back... Still a very long way to go... Good luck and all the best
Immam ul Haq has been out for repeating the same shot umpteen times by giving slip catches. Why can`t he learn from his repeated mistake. He is a misfit for opening the inning
Good to see pakistani batsman playing there natural game and results showing the difference
First inning pak was 177, after end of session 2 , 177 for 3 now need 77 to equal
It’s a beam of light in the darkness... it’s a sign of hope in the atmosphere of disappointment and uncertainty. Pakistan after loosing two quick wickets before opener Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq rescued their side to reach 3-177 at tea on the third day of second test at Newlands,Cape Town, South Africa. Once again Shan Masood played a very responsible innings for Pakistan ( his 3rd good inning) before falling to Dale Steyn just before tea. Asad Shafiq 75 not out and Babar Azam 18 not out are at the crease with the score board reading at 181 for 3.
Simply, South Africa has exposed Pakistan's batting weaknesses in both test matches. Our players' mindset is weak and they cannot handle pressure in difficult situations - we have to work on this and batting techniques to avoid such embarrassments in the future.
Looks like the match will be won by SA by day 4 as the batting is again jittery in second innings.
Failure of Pakistani team and the PCB. The whole lot needs to be fired. Lack of basic skills. Coaching staff plus down to Captain need to hand in resignation.
8 down and trail by 3 runs
Azhar Ali even when plays, his strike rate of less than 25 shows how brave he is to face any kind of bowling attack.
Congratulations, South Africa's Steyn, Rabada !
I am quitting now...no more cricket.
Another collapse can’t be ruled out. Defeat by an inning stares at Pakistan team.
One sided match. No fun.