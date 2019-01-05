Pakistan avoid innings defeat, postpone South Africa victory charge
Half-centuries by Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam enabled Pakistan to avoid an innings defeat and take the second Test against South Africa at Newlands into the fourth day.
Pakistan were bowled out in the last over of the third day for 294 on Saturday, leaving South Africa 41 runs to win.
A provision for an extra half hour was not used because only 20 minutes or five overs of play would have been possible.
Masood hit a composed 61 and Shafiq and Azam both played aggressively to score 88 and 72 respectively. Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada both took four wickets to get South Africa to the brink of victory.
Steyn drew level with Richard Hadlee of New Zealand in tenth place on 431 wickets on the all-time Test wicket-takers list.
Masood and Shafiq shared the most enterprising partnership of the match when they put on 132 in 132 minutes off 168 balls for the third wicket.
Steyn broke the stand when Masood was caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and Philander followed up having Shafiq caught behind after a sparkling innings in which he hit 12 fours and a six in facing 118 balls.
Shafiq had looked set to make his second century in successive appearances at Newlands after he made 111 in the 2012/13 fixture between the two countries.
A mini-collapse followed but Azam batted well with the tail in scoring 72 off 87 balls.
Azam was ninth out, caught at first slip off Rabada when Pakistan were only 16 runs ahead 15 minutes before the scheduled close.
A second successive win for South Africa inside three days seemed likely when Mohammad Abbas was caught off Philander seven minutes and eight runs later when the extra half hour would have been enough to finish the match.
But after checking a replay, Philander was no-balled and Abbas and last man Shaheen Afridi took the game into a fourth day.
Comments (24)
Congratulations, South Africa cricket team !
May the best team win
Yet another humiliating defeat is on the corner.
Absolutely disgrace. Poor selection and we have captain in test side who is playing for the sake of just captaincy which is pretty average too.
this lead enough to bowl out Pakistan 2 more times.
South Africa wins by an innings and 30 runs
So amir took three wickets of tail enders in overcast morning conditions? Pity he can't do it in dubai or when it matters with big order players.liability on rest of team.
Now Pak 77/2
Good fight back in progress by team Pakistan.
Asad and Shaan holding the Africans with grit and determination.
Pakistan putting very good fight.
Great application by Shan Masood & Azad Shafiq... A partnership of 113 as we speak... Really nice to see Pakistan fighting back... Still a very long way to go... Good luck and all the best
Immam ul Haq has been out for repeating the same shot umpteen times by giving slip catches. Why can`t he learn from his repeated mistake. He is a misfit for opening the inning
Good to see pakistani batsman playing there natural game and results showing the difference
First inning pak was 177, after end of session 2 , 177 for 3 now need 77 to equal
It’s a beam of light in the darkness... it’s a sign of hope in the atmosphere of disappointment and uncertainty. Pakistan after loosing two quick wickets before opener Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq rescued their side to reach 3-177 at tea on the third day of second test at Newlands,Cape Town, South Africa. Once again Shan Masood played a very responsible innings for Pakistan ( his 3rd good inning) before falling to Dale Steyn just before tea. Asad Shafiq 75 not out and Babar Azam 18 not out are at the crease with the score board reading at 181 for 3.
Simply, South Africa has exposed Pakistan's batting weaknesses in both test matches. Our players' mindset is weak and they cannot handle pressure in difficult situations - we have to work on this and batting techniques to avoid such embarrassments in the future.
Looks like the match will be won by SA by day 4 as the batting is again jittery in second innings.
Failure of Pakistani team and the PCB. The whole lot needs to be fired. Lack of basic skills. Coaching staff plus down to Captain need to hand in resignation.
8 down and trail by 3 runs
Azhar Ali even when plays, his strike rate of less than 25 shows how brave he is to face any kind of bowling attack.
Congratulations, South Africa's Steyn, Rabada !
I am quitting now...no more cricket.
Another collapse can’t be ruled out. Defeat by an inning stares at Pakistan team.
One sided match. No fun.