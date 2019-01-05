DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CDA operation on PPP leader's lawn is 'political oppression', claims Bilawal

Nadir GuramaniJanuary 05, 2019

Email

CDA workers carry out anti-encroachment drive in Islamabad. — File photo
CDA workers carry out anti-encroachment drive in Islamabad. — File photo

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday demolished the lawn of PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari's house, claiming that it was built on encroached land that belonged to the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

The move was strongly condemned by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who described the operation on Bukhari's residence as "a tool of political oppression".

"The operation against Nayyar Bukhari's house is shameful," said Bilawal in a statement. "It is an attempt to suppress political opinion."

The CDA recently decided to conduct an anti-encroachment drive to clear the land that belongs to QAU. According to a joint action committee of the university, about 298 acres had been encroached upon. Earlier this week, following protests from QAU joint action committee members, sources in CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory administration had said that an operation was being planned to retrieve QAU land from the encroachers.

Bilawal demanded that the authorities also conduct an operation at Banigala — Prime Minister Imran Khan's personal residence. It is pertinent to mention here that a suo motu case regarding houses allegedly built on encroached land in Banigala is being heard in the Supreme Court.

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari also came to Bukhari's defence, advising the government to wise up.

"Nayyar Bukhari is being targeted for political revenge," the former president said. "His house was attacked under the cloak of [an encroachment] operation.

"He has all the ownership documents. This kind of a maneuver is political blackmailing. He (Bukhari) will not be scared by these vengeful activities."

The apex court had taken up illegal constructions in Banigala on a letter written by Prime Minister Khan. The premier had invited the court’s attention towards the large-scale encroachment on the botanical garden, unchecked and unplanned construction in Banigala, massive denuding due to large scale tree felling and pollution of the Rawal Lake due to sewage.

The court ordered the regularisation of properties built in Bani Gala but the CDA has held off the procedure until the revision of the city's master plan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Yet another extension?

Yet another extension?

Extending the military courts’ jurisdiction will not help counter the very real terrorist threat.
A positive to laud

A positive to laud

Abbas Nasir
For far too long, we have pinned this label on anyone peacefully articulating views that may not echo state’s narrative.

Editorial

January 05, 2019

Water for Balochistan

AN interesting proposal has been floated by a group of senators that the money collected under the so-called dam ...
Updated January 05, 2019

NSS returns

ONE piece of heartening news is the substantial revision of returns on National Savings Schemes. Pensioners and...
Dark side of the moon
Updated January 05, 2019

Dark side of the moon

For decades, the ‘dark side’ of the moon has been a reference to the vast unexplored spaces of the celestial body.
January 04, 2019

Rising circular debt

QUIETLY, behind the noise and fury of the headlines, the circular debt continues its march. If one only looks at the...
Updated January 04, 2019

Conflict of interest

Unless issue of Dawood's Descon stakes is addressed, the impression of conflict of interest will hold despite denials.
January 04, 2019

A legendary teacher

BY all accounts, Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands led a remarkable life, spent (at the risk of boastfulness) in a...