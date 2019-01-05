4 injured in Peshawar IED blast: police

At least four people, including a woman, were injured on Saturday in a blast in Kala Bari market located in the Saddar area of Peshawar, according to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Peshawar Qazi Jamil.

However, according to sources at the Lady Reading Hospital, where the wounded were shifted, six people were injured in the blast.

The area was cordoned off by security forces after the explosion.

CCPO Jamil said that about eight to ten kilogrammes of explosive material was used in the blast. The material was planted in a white Corolla, he added.

Furthermore, the police official said that the footage of security cameras installed in the area will be analysed during investigation.

Bomb Disposal Unit chief Shafqat Malik said that the explosive was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and was concealed inside the door of the car.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.