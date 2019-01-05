DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 injured in Peshawar IED blast: police

Dawn.com | Ali Akbar | Arif HayatUpdated January 05, 2019

Email

Security officials cordon off the site of the blast. — Photo by author
Security officials cordon off the site of the blast. — Photo by author

At least four people, including a woman, were injured on Saturday in a blast in Kala Bari market located in the Saddar area of Peshawar, according to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Peshawar Qazi Jamil.

However, according to sources at the Lady Reading Hospital, where the wounded were shifted, six people were injured in the blast.

The area was cordoned off by security forces after the explosion.

CCPO Jamil said that about eight to ten kilogrammes of explosive material was used in the blast. The material was planted in a white Corolla, he added.

Furthermore, the police official said that the footage of security cameras installed in the area will be analysed during investigation.

Bomb Disposal Unit chief Shafqat Malik said that the explosive was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and was concealed inside the door of the car.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Ali Raza
Jan 05, 2019 09:39am

Starting again

Recommend 0
Infodict
Jan 05, 2019 10:32am

Heartfelt condolences to the victims and family. Stay strong.

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jan 05, 2019 11:15am

So 2019 is not going to be any different for Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Yet another extension?

Yet another extension?

Extending the military courts’ jurisdiction will not help counter the very real terrorist threat.

Editorial

January 05, 2019

Water for Balochistan

AN interesting proposal has been floated by a group of senators that the money collected under the so-called dam ...
January 05, 2019

NSS returns

ONE piece of heartening news is the substantial revision of returns on National Savings Schemes. Pensioners and...
Dark side of the moon
Updated January 05, 2019

Dark side of the moon

For decades, the ‘dark side’ of the moon has been a reference to the vast unexplored spaces of the celestial body.
January 04, 2019

Rising circular debt

QUIETLY, behind the noise and fury of the headlines, the circular debt continues its march. If one only looks at the...
Updated January 04, 2019

Conflict of interest

Unless issue of Dawood's Descon stakes is addressed, the impression of conflict of interest will hold despite denials.
January 04, 2019

A legendary teacher

BY all accounts, Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands led a remarkable life, spent (at the risk of boastfulness) in a...