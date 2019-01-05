FIR of boy’s death from rotten chips registered

HYDERABAD: Cantonment police on Friday lodged a case regarding the death of a four-year-old boy who died allegedly after consuming rotten potato chips at an eatery on Dec 29 last year.

The FIR was registered under Sections 319 and 322 PPC on a complaint lodged by SHO of Cantonment police station Raees Khanzada because Abdul Sattar Mallah, father of the victim, had refused to file the case.

The SHO said that Mr Mallah’s wife had taken her twin children Umer alias Humayoon and four-year-old Aliza to a burger shop in Cantonment area. When they returned home, condition of the children deteriorated and they were rushed to a private hospital where Humayoon died while Aliza was still under treatment, he said.

He said that Mr Mallah refused to lodge the FIR and submitted his written statement in this regard. A video statement of Mr Mallah was also recorded. Food inspector of Canto­nment Board Hyderabad Ishaque Ahmed had obtained samples of food for chemical analysis, he said.

Customs seize huge cache of contrabands

Officials of custom intelligence and investigation wing on Friday seized Indian gutka, cigarettes, betel nut, crockery as well as fabrics when they were being smuggled in six trucks and trailers. Officials reportedly detained two drivers for questioning and assessing value of the seized goods, which were worth about Rs50m according to a rough estimate.

During separate actions on National Highway near Saeedabad, Hatri bypass and Hyderabad toll plaza, the officials seized 400 bags of Indian gutka worth Rs15-20 million. The gutka was to be sold across Sindh. Gunny bags stuffed with gutka were hidden underneath chaff to dodge the law enforcers.

In another trailer intercepted by officials Iranian crockery worth Rs15 million was seized. Tyres and 100 bags stuffed with betel nut worth Rs10 million was also confiscated. The officials also confiscated bundles of foreign fabric and 100 cartons of foreign cigarettes whose cost was estimated at Rs10 million.

Sources said that drivers of four trailers fled while two drivers were detained for questioning. According to custom official Shafique Ali, the seized goods were being weighed as their weight would determine their actual cost.

According to him, it was not yet known where these goods were being taken to and interrogation of drivers would provide some lead definitely.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2019