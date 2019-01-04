Army inducts indigenously developed A-100 rocket to its arsenal

The military on Friday announced that it has inducted an indigenously developed A-100 rocket as part of its Multiple Launch Rocket System of the artillery corps.

"With a range of over 100 kilometres, the rocket is a highly effective and potent interdiction that can effectively disrupt [the] enemy's mobilisation and assembly," read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, a ceremony was held to mark the induction with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the chief guest.

Examine: Test results: Have nuclear weapons secured Pakistan?

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief paid "rich tributes to scientists and engineers for indigenously developing [the] A-100 Rocket which shall augment the existing conventional firepower capabilities of Pakistan Army".

Gen Bajwa emphasised the army's resolve to strengthen its conventional capabilities so "the challenge of a full spectrum threat can be met successfully".

The army chief lauded the role of the defence industry which has "maintained steady progress in the recent times and has contributed to the defence of Pakistan", the ISPR said.