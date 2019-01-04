DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB asks accountability court to shelve reference against Chaudhry brothers over lack of evidence

Rana BilalJanuary 04, 2019

Email

The inquiry is being shelved at a time when the PML-Q has become an important pillar for the PTI-led government in Punjab.— File
The inquiry is being shelved at a time when the PML-Q has become an important pillar for the PTI-led government in Punjab.— File

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to shelve a pending inquiry against PML-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain over lack of evidence, NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua confirmed on Friday.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal allowed withdrawing the inquiries pertaining to huge losses to the national exchequer after the watchdog's Lahore chapter recommended the same.

Subsequently, NAB authorities filed an application before the accountability court to formally shelve the inquiries, Janjua confirmed to DawnNewsTV.

Take a look: PML-Q, PTI have been together for five years: Pervaiz

Both the PML-Q leaders were facing reference over allegedly causing loss to the state exchequer by influencing the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials to exempt more than 21 Kanal of land and 28 plots measuring 10 marlas each in a private housing society.

In 2000, the bureau had launched a probe into the matter and found that the two allegedly purchased the pieces of land through their front men Mirza Aslam Baig and Mohammad Nawaz.

Surprisingly, the authorities failed to make a breakthrough in the case for almost the next one-and-half decade. Till 2017, the inquiry was transferred to half-a-dozen investigators but to no avail. Finally on Nov 13, 2017, the inquiry was transferred to Waqarul Haq, a NAB investigation officer, who concluded the investigation on a note that it should be closed.

Meanwhile, both the political leaders had appeared before the NAB authorities a few times in 2017 and 2018.

During the investigations, the accountability watchdog found that the people who had been mentioned as "front men" were "employees" of Chaudhry brothers and they had purchased the plots for themselves. The reference mentioned that Mirza Aslam Baig had used the residential address of Chaudhry brothers while purchasing the plots.

The NAB authorities, according to the watchdog, could not find any concrete "evidence, documented or oral".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Mohan
Jan 04, 2019 07:20pm

Naturally. But why insisting on evidence in this case? Is it essential?

Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Jan 04, 2019 07:22pm

Blind accountability in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Jan 04, 2019 07:28pm

How convenient! NAB is aware of corruption but can't find evidence against anyone associated with the angels of PTI! Yet, Nawaz Sharif is being asked to provide money trails for funds received going back to decades.

Recommend 0
CALGARY
Jan 04, 2019 07:37pm

Do we need any further proof of grand connivance against a single party?

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 04, 2019 07:40pm

This will give credence to allegations that accountability is only for opposition parties.

Recommend 0
farooq anwar
Jan 04, 2019 07:41pm

thats called the vip accountability bravo

Recommend 0
Asad
Jan 04, 2019 07:42pm

Naya Pakistan. Leave your allies out of accountability and make example of the opposition

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jan 04, 2019 07:42pm

This doesn’t look good on PTI

Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Jan 04, 2019 07:45pm

What a selective accountability, this is height

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 04, 2019

Rising circular debt

QUIETLY, behind the noise and fury of the headlines, the circular debt continues its march. If one only looks at the...
Updated January 04, 2019

Conflict of interest

Unless issue of Dawood's Descon stakes is addressed, the impression of conflict of interest will hold despite denials.
January 04, 2019

A legendary teacher

BY all accounts, Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands led a remarkable life, spent (at the risk of boastfulness) in a...
Kashmir in 2018
Updated January 03, 2019

Kashmir in 2018

Indian strategy of trying to ‘solve’ the Kashmir issue through violent means is not having the desired effect.
Updated January 03, 2019

Eden Housing scam

The housing market in the country is rife with exploitation and scams.
January 03, 2019

Polio: down, but not out

FROM Dec 10 to Dec 13, the final door-to-door anti-polio vaccination campaign took place. Around 260,000 workers...