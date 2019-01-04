DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

China tests its own 'Mother of All Bombs'

AFPJanuary 04, 2019

Email

The bomb was dropped by a Chinese H-6K bomber. — Reuters/ File photo
The bomb was dropped by a Chinese H-6K bomber. — Reuters/ File photo

China has tested its most powerful non-nuclear weapon, dubbed the "Mother of All Bombs" by official media in a reference to a US munition used in Afghanistan.

In a short video published on the website of state arms manufacturer Norinco, the massive bomb drops on to a plain and produces a gigantic ball of fire and black smoke.

On social networks on Wednesday, the official Xinhua news agency described the bomb for the first time, calling it the "Chinese version of the 'Mother of all Bombs'".

The bomb — whose strength is only second to that of a nuclear weapon, according to the agency — was dropped by a Chinese H-6K bomber.

No details on the date, location or range of the bomb blast were provided.

In 2017 the US dropped the most powerful conventional bomb in its arsenal, dubbed the 'MOAB' — the 'Mother of All Bombs' — in an attempt to destroy a tunnel network being used by the Islamic State (IS) group in the east of Afghanistan.

US president Donald Trump said at the time he was “proud” of his troops and congratulated them on their success.

The Chinese bomb is five to six metres long (16 to 20 feet), but weighs less than the American version, according to military analyst Wei Dongxu, who was quoted by the semi-official Global Times daily on Friday.

"The massive explosion that was generated would easily wipe out land fortifications," said Wei.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 04, 2019

Rising circular debt

QUIETLY, behind the noise and fury of the headlines, the circular debt continues its march. If one only looks at the...
Updated January 04, 2019

Conflict of interest

Unless issue of Dawood's Descon stakes is addressed, the impression of conflict of interest will hold despite denials.
January 04, 2019

A legendary teacher

BY all accounts, Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands led a remarkable life, spent (at the risk of boastfulness) in a...
Kashmir in 2018
Updated January 03, 2019

Kashmir in 2018

Indian strategy of trying to ‘solve’ the Kashmir issue through violent means is not having the desired effect.
Updated January 03, 2019

Eden Housing scam

The housing market in the country is rife with exploitation and scams.
January 03, 2019

Polio: down, but not out

FROM Dec 10 to Dec 13, the final door-to-door anti-polio vaccination campaign took place. Around 260,000 workers...