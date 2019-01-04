DAWN.COM

South African pitches not good enough for Test cricket, complains Mickey Arthur

AFPUpdated January 04, 2019

Faf du Plessis raises his bat after scoring a century during the second day of Test match. —AFP
Yasir Shah looks on as South African batsmen run between the wickets. — AFP
Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur on Friday criticised the pitches for the first two Tests against South Africa, saying they were not good enough for Test cricket.

With his team facing a series defeat after two days of the second Test at Newlands, Arthur said the quality of pitches had deteriorated in the ten years since he coached the South African team.

On the back of a century by captain Faf du Plessis, South Africa built a winning position, reaching 382 for six, a first innings lead of 205 runs. Du Plessis made a patient 103 and shared a fifth wicket stand of 156 with Temba Bavuma (75). Quinton de Kock made a breezy 55 not out late in the day to reinforce South Africa's dominance.

Arthur acknowledged that the South African total did not back up his argument about the quality of the pitches but said he did not believe the pitches made for a fair contest.

“I am disappointed. I haven't been back to South Africa in a cricketing capacity since 2010. The standard of the wickets at Centurion and here hasn't been good enough for Test cricket,” he said.

He cited inconsistent bounce, with balls rearing out of cracks, which had led to seven stoppages for injuries to batsmen on Friday. “I can understand it if it gets to day four or five because that's what happens in Test cricket and so it should, but it shouldn't make your first innings a lottery.”

Arthur said Du Plessis and Bavuma deserved credit for the way they had batted in the conditions and added that the extra pace of the South African bowlers had been a big factor in Pakistan being bowled out for 177 on the first day.

“The difference is that South Africa bowled at 145 (kilometres an hour) plus and we were at 135 today. Those 10 kilometres on a wicket like this make a significant difference.”

'Challenging and tricky'

Bavuma said batting conditions had been “challenging and tricky but not impossible.” He added: “You've got to make peace with the fact that you're going to take a few (balls) on the body.” Bavuma appeared to have been caught by Azhar Ali at first slip off Mohammad Abbas when he was on three.

The on-field umpires gave a “soft” signal of “out” but asked for television umpire Sundaram Ravi to check whether there had been a clean catch. Ravi decided the ball had made contact with the ground while the catch was being taken.

“I wasn't 100 percent sure, which I was why I stood at the time,” said Bavuma.

The incident was similar to one at a critical stage of the first Test in Centurion, also involving Azhar Ali, when Dean Elgar survived against Shaheen Shah Afridi after Wilson reversed the on-field decision.

Arthur was fined a demerit point after going into the match referee's room and criticising Wilson at Centurion but he said Azhar himself had not been sure whether he had made a clean catch. “It was different from last week,” said Arthur.

Du Plessis, out for a pair during South Africa's six-wicket win in the first Test in Centurion, showed patience and resolve in an innings lasting six minutes short of six hours. He faced 226 balls and hit 13 fours.

He gave a chance on 96 when Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper, could not hold a faint glance down the leg side off Abbas.

Abbas bowled a probing line and length but had a largely luckless day, as did Mohammad Amir, who went past the edge of Du Plessis' bat on several occasions.

Bavuma, who hit a solitary Test century against England three seasons ago, made his 13th half-century before being caught behind off left-armer Afridi, bowling around the wicket. Bavuma faced 162 balls and hit ten fours.

Afridi was the most expensive of the Pakistan bowlers, conceding 112 runs, but he picked up three of the four wickets that fell during the day, including that of Du Plessis on review after umpire Wilson failed to detect a faint edge.

PAK-1
Jan 04, 2019 04:50pm

Inshallah match will finish in three days time

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 04, 2019 04:59pm

Congratulation, South African Cricketers for taking first innings lead over Pakistan !

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 04, 2019 05:15pm

Excellent piece of fast bowling by greenshirts pace bowlers Abbas and Afridi, who have proved themselves amongst the top pace bowlers in the world. Keep it up and hang on tough, come what may?

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jan 04, 2019 05:29pm

I am seeing some comedy fielding by Pakistanis... Looks like SA will bat only once in this test match.

Recommend 0
Sagar
Jan 04, 2019 05:43pm

looks like SA is looking for a win by an innings by posting a high score in 1st innings itself. Already 253/4 with a lead of 76 runs with ample of time left in the match.

Recommend 0
2CENTS
Jan 04, 2019 05:46pm

Pakistan needs players like Buvama.

Recommend 0
John
Jan 04, 2019 06:04pm

It looked threatening wicket when Proteas were bowling. I watched their batting for half an hour on SonyLiv, and it looked like their batsmen are having a stroll in the part facing Pakistani bowlers. Last 10 over yielded 45 runs.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jan 04, 2019 07:05pm

2-0

Recommend 0
Ashpak Shaikh - Indore
Jan 04, 2019 07:14pm

If South Africa takes a lead of more than 200 runs (which looks most likely now - with a lead of 115 runs), SA will win by an innings.

Recommend 0
Killer
Jan 04, 2019 07:40pm

Once again seems like a 3 day finish with an innings defeat in store this time....

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jan 04, 2019 07:52pm

It seems that this test may last 4 days because SA will bat for 3 days and Pak will bat for 1 day.

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jan 04, 2019 07:56pm

Abbas looks ineffective if the ball is not swinging. Same for Yasir - will pick up tons of wickets on turning pitches of Abu Dhabi, but almost everywhere outside, looks pretty mediocre.

Abbas - 79 for 1, and Yasir - 55 for 0 so far. SA lead in excess of 150 now.

Recommend 0
gcswaroop
Jan 04, 2019 08:15pm

pakistan is loosing just because of Inzi

Recommend 0
Luke Luketer Vasco Goa
Jan 04, 2019 08:29pm

I'm a big fan of Pakistan cricket but I'm sorry to say this Test will be an innings defeat and will end on day 4.......

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
Jan 04, 2019 08:30pm

South Africa's lead is already 178 (with 5 wickets in hand) which is more than Pakistan's first inning total. Its very easy to predict where this one's heading.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Jan 04, 2019 08:39pm

Please kindly show amir the door, and beg Younis Khan to come back. Rest is fine.

Recommend 0
Bpd
Jan 04, 2019 08:41pm

363/6

Recommend 0
Gustavas
Jan 04, 2019 08:42pm

Congratulations in advance to SA team

Recommend 0
Bwood
Jan 04, 2019 08:52pm

SA 379/6 - lead of 202, which is more than the highest score of Pak in this series

Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Jan 04, 2019 09:05pm

No matter how good the spinners are, this pitch is not for Yasir Shah. Why the captain playing him I do not know. Anyway as a test playing team we have been very poor. The body language is poor, scared of lifting ball. Team tactics, there are none

Recommend 0
Desi
Jan 04, 2019 10:14pm

South Africa already has enough lead to win this match by an innings. Poor selection is showing results.

Recommend 0
ijaz
Jan 04, 2019 10:59pm

Unfortunately, the management and Board of Pakistani cricket changes periodically and other than blaming previous post holders little changes.

It is obvious to anyone who knows anything about the game, that Pakistan's batting over the last 15 years at least brittle to say the least in Test cricket, This fact was hidden by the brilliance of veterans Younis Khan and Misbah.

We need our batters to learn patience and technique required for test cricket, or else we will find ourselves the whipping boys of test cricket. Temperament is everything and our batsmen simply lack it, though there is enough talent.

Recommend 0
Srinivas
Jan 04, 2019 11:17pm

When will pak starts winning tests in away pitches...

Recommend 0
Philosopher (from Japan)
Jan 04, 2019 11:45pm

And SA have made 386 for 6 on these pitches. Please stop giving lame excuses.

Recommend 0

