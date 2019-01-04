Football legends Kaka and Luis Figo to arrive in Pakistan on January 10

Football legends Luis Figo and Kaka are all set to come to Pakistan on January 10, organisers of the World Soccer Stars event told Dawn on Friday.

Portuguese great Figo and Brazilian maestro Kaka, both former Real Madrid players, will make an appearance in Karachi and Lahore after they arrive on January 10, kicking off the exhibition football event that will see two matches in Karachi and Lahore.

The duo are being brought by TouchSky Group, a UK-based player and event management company, which also brought Ronaldinho and several others stars to the country in 2017 in another exhibition event.

“The duo will make special appearances starting in Karachi at The Pearl Continental followed by a grand finale fan experience in Lahore at The Packages Mall.

The visit offers both cities a chance to get a glimpse of the stars and witness the gravity of the tour in the presence of industry, media, brands and most importantly Pakistan’s football fans,” organisers said in a news release.

“It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football. I’m certain in a population of 220 million there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene.” — Luis Figo

“World Soccer Stars has been crafted to uplift football in Pakistan and will see use of interactive coaching clinics that will be assessed by world football stars and offer a gateway to football talent at grass-root level to recognise their skills,” said Kaka, who retired from professional football in 2017.

“I am delighted to visit Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting and helping football in the country. I have never been to Pakistan so I am really excited to come and play football whilst helping unearth hidden talent,” the Brazilian added.