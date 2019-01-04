DAWN.COM

Football legends Kaka and Luis Figo to arrive in Pakistan on January 10

Umaid WasimUpdated January 04, 2019

Brazil superstar Kaka greets Pakistani football fans

Football legends Luis Figo and Kaka are all set to come to Pakistan on January 10, organisers of the World Soccer Stars event told Dawn on Friday.

Portuguese great Figo and Brazilian maestro Kaka, both former Real Madrid players, will make an appearance in Karachi and Lahore after they arrive on January 10, kicking off the exhibition football event that will see two matches in Karachi and Lahore.

The duo are being brought by TouchSky Group, a UK-based player and event management company, which also brought Ronaldinho and several others stars to the country in 2017 in another exhibition event.

“The duo will make special appearances starting in Karachi at The Pearl Continental followed by a grand finale fan experience in Lahore at The Packages Mall.

The visit offers both cities a chance to get a glimpse of the stars and witness the gravity of the tour in the presence of industry, media, brands and most importantly Pakistan’s football fans,” organisers said in a news release.

“It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football. I’m certain in a population of 220 million there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene.” — Luis Figo

“World Soccer Stars has been crafted to uplift football in Pakistan and will see use of interactive coaching clinics that will be assessed by world football stars and offer a gateway to football talent at grass-root level to recognise their skills,” said Kaka, who retired from professional football in 2017.

“I am delighted to visit Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting and helping football in the country. I have never been to Pakistan so I am really excited to come and play football whilst helping unearth hidden talent,” the Brazilian added.

Comments (9)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 04, 2019 03:52pm

Welcome to the fertile land and best host country in the world; Islamic Republic of Pakistan, whose 225 million sports loving people adore soccer as much as they like cricket, field hockey and squash. Keep it up and hang on tough. Have a nice and memorable visit to the great city of Karachi and historic city of Lahore, whose wonderful hospitality you will remember for ever.

M. Emad
Jan 04, 2019 04:04pm

Football legend Lionel Messi played football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2011.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 04, 2019 04:11pm

Welcome to Pakistan Kaka, Figo, all the football lovers and players.

SATT
Jan 04, 2019 04:19pm

Let them first arrive.

AD
Jan 04, 2019 04:38pm

great great players. Welcome to Pakistan

Ali
Jan 04, 2019 04:42pm

So this is the indication that we should forsake cricket now...

Raja Farhat Abbas
Jan 04, 2019 04:52pm

@M. Emad, ..This news is about Pakistan, do you have some sort of a complex? always comparing Bangladesh to Pakistan.

Chandra
Jan 04, 2019 04:54pm

Good news

Prateik
Jan 04, 2019 04:58pm

Unfortunately the youth is not channelizing raw energy in constructive things like sport.

