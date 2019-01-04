DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC disposes of petition against Zardari, Musharraf in NRO losses case

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 04, 2019

Email

SC disposes of petition against former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, former attorney general Malik Mohammad Qayyum, and former president Asif Ali Zardari.
SC disposes of petition against former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, former attorney general Malik Mohammad Qayyum, and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a petition seeking the reopening of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) case against PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, former president retired General Pervez Musharraf and former attorney general Malik Mohammad Qayyum.

A three-member SC bench, under Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the petition in Islamabad today.

In July 2018, the apex court had taken up the petition of Advocate Feroz Shah Gilani, the president of Lawyers’ Foundation for Justice, seeking recovery of huge amounts of public money wasted against the backdrop of the NRO in 2007 allegedly by the aforementioned trio.

In November 2018, the court had asked the petitioner to provide evidence with written arguments to convince the bench on the maintainability of his petition

At the outset of the hearing today, the chief justice noted that "Asif Zardari, Pervez Musharraf and Malik Qayyum's asset details have arrived".

Justice Nisar enquired the whereabouts of the petitioner, to which he was told that "Feroz Shah Gilani is ill".

The chief justice remarked that "a lot of progress has been made in the Omni Group case" and that "the law will make its own way".

Subsequently, the petition was dismissed.

The NRO was promulgated in Oct 2007 by the government of the then president Musharraf. Under the ordinance, cases against politicians were removed, paving the way for many of their return to country.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
A Voter
Jan 04, 2019 03:29pm

If it was a case against Nawaz Sharif from 1980 they would have formed a JIT.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jan 04, 2019 04:04pm

@A Voter, JIT was formed and it has submitted its report. Next hearing is 10th January 2019.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 04, 2019 04:08pm

Leave every thing to posterity then. It will take its own course.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 04, 2019 04:09pm

Musharraf is arguably the best President for Pakistan since the days of Gen Ayub Khan. PTI cabinet is all from the Musharraf days. He did well for the nation no doubt about this. I don't agree with Kargil or NRO but the reality is that no one is perfect but he sure was great for Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 04, 2019

Rising circular debt

QUIETLY, behind the noise and fury of the headlines, the circular debt continues its march. If one only looks at the...
Updated January 04, 2019

Conflict of interest

Unless issue of Dawood's Descon stakes is addressed, the impression of conflict of interest will hold despite denials.
January 04, 2019

A legendary teacher

BY all accounts, Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands led a remarkable life, spent (at the risk of boastfulness) in a...
Kashmir in 2018
Updated January 03, 2019

Kashmir in 2018

Indian strategy of trying to ‘solve’ the Kashmir issue through violent means is not having the desired effect.
Updated January 03, 2019

Eden Housing scam

The housing market in the country is rife with exploitation and scams.
January 03, 2019

Polio: down, but not out

FROM Dec 10 to Dec 13, the final door-to-door anti-polio vaccination campaign took place. Around 260,000 workers...