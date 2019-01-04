SC disposes of petition against Zardari, Musharraf in NRO losses case

SC disposes of petition against former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, former attorney general Malik Mohammad Qayyum, and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a petition seeking the reopening of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) case against PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, former president retired General Pervez Musharraf and former attorney general Malik Mohammad Qayyum.

A three-member SC bench, under Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the petition in Islamabad today.

In July 2018, the apex court had taken up the petition of Advocate Feroz Shah Gilani, the president of Lawyers’ Foundation for Justice, seeking recovery of huge amounts of public money wasted against the backdrop of the NRO in 2007 allegedly by the aforementioned trio.

In November 2018, the court had asked the petitioner to provide evidence with written arguments to convince the bench on the maintainability of his petition

At the outset of the hearing today, the chief justice noted that "Asif Zardari, Pervez Musharraf and Malik Qayyum's asset details have arrived".

Justice Nisar enquired the whereabouts of the petitioner, to which he was told that "Feroz Shah Gilani is ill".

The chief justice remarked that "a lot of progress has been made in the Omni Group case" and that "the law will make its own way".

Subsequently, the petition was dismissed.

The NRO was promulgated in Oct 2007 by the government of the then president Musharraf. Under the ordinance, cases against politicians were removed, paving the way for many of their return to country.