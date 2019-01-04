DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PPP petitions NAB against award of Mohmand Dam contract to Descon-led consortium

Nadir GuramaniJanuary 04, 2019

Email

A joint venture of China Gezhouba, Descon and Voith Hydro was awarded the contract, of which China Gezhouba has a 70 per cent share, while Descon and Voith have a combined 30pc share. ─ File photo
A joint venture of China Gezhouba, Descon and Voith Hydro was awarded the contract, of which China Gezhouba has a 70 per cent share, while Descon and Voith have a combined 30pc share. ─ File photo

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday petitioned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the award of a contract for the construction of the Mohmand Dam to a consortium led by a company in which a sitting cabinet member and his family have ownership stakes.

On January 2, the government announced that the contract for the Rs309 billion Mohmand Dam was awarded to a consortium led by Descon, a company formerly owned by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on a single-bid basis.

Although Dawood said he had "resigned" from all offices he held in Descon before his appointment as an adviser to the PM, he and his family members continue to hold ownership stakes in the company.

A joint venture of China Gezhouba, Descon and Voith Hydro was awarded the contract, of which China Gezhouba has a 70 per cent share, while Descon and Voith have a combined 30pc share.

The bidding process of the dam was made controversial by the government when it considered the consortium's "single" financial bid while another consortium consisting of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Andritz Hydro and Power China was technically disqualified and its financial bid was not considered.

PPP leader Chaudhry Zaheer Mehmood in his petition to NAB stated that the award of the contract to the Descon-led consortium is a "conflict of interest and against the law and procedure".

The petition noted that the FWO-led consortium's "technical bid was found not to be qualified. Thus the single bid was accepted and the contract was awarded to the consortium which included Descon", adding that the "award of contract for the construction of Mohmand Dam raises questions as to transparency and fairness".

The petition observed that Dawood is an adviser to the prime minister and participates in parliamentary proceedings.

It maintained that Dawood had committed an offence under Section 9 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, and called for action under the ordinance, saying that a reference should be submitted for adjudication.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said the groundbreaking of the dam will take place on Jan 13.

Overcoming water woes

The construction of Mohmand Dam is said to be imperative to overcome the problems of water shortage and electricity shortfall in the country. A sum of Rs 2bn has already been allocated for the dam project in the Public Sector Development Programme 2018-19.

The 54-year-old Mohmand dam project was being materialised with the collective efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The chief justice has taken a personal interest in the project and helped remove obstacles in the way of its execution.

No mega project has been undertaken in water sector in the country after the construction of Tarbela dam in 1967, resulting in the energy and water crisis in Pakistan.

It has been reported that Mohmand Dam will store 1.2 million acre feet of water and generate 800MW hydel electricity besides irrigating 18,000 acres of land. The project will also help protect Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar and other areas from floods during monsoon season.

Mohmand Dam

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Leena
Jan 04, 2019 04:09pm

PPP and PMLN don't want any dam in Pakistan

Recommend 0
KAJ
Jan 04, 2019 04:25pm

PPP just looking for a chance to find a flaw

Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Jan 04, 2019 04:26pm

Did NAB found anything in PRBT that ti will find anything in this DAM contract. If contract is done by PTI government it means it is CLEAN.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 04, 2019

Rising circular debt

QUIETLY, behind the noise and fury of the headlines, the circular debt continues its march. If one only looks at the...
Updated January 04, 2019

Conflict of interest

Unless issue of Dawood's Descon stakes is addressed, the impression of conflict of interest will hold despite denials.
January 04, 2019

A legendary teacher

BY all accounts, Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands led a remarkable life, spent (at the risk of boastfulness) in a...
Kashmir in 2018
Updated January 03, 2019

Kashmir in 2018

Indian strategy of trying to ‘solve’ the Kashmir issue through violent means is not having the desired effect.
Updated January 03, 2019

Eden Housing scam

The housing market in the country is rife with exploitation and scams.
January 03, 2019

Polio: down, but not out

FROM Dec 10 to Dec 13, the final door-to-door anti-polio vaccination campaign took place. Around 260,000 workers...