Erdogan welcomes Pakistan’s decision to declare Gulen-backed organisation a terror outfit

Dawn.comUpdated January 04, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a joint press conference along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. —DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Office
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday welcomed Pakistan's decision to hand over schools affiliated with cleric Fethullah Gulen to a Turkish government foundation and declare Pak-Turk International Cag Education Foundation (PTICEF) a proscribed organisation.

Erdogan said this while addressing a joint press conference following his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

In a joint declaration issued following the meeting, both the countries "underlined their abiding commitment for fighting the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations" and reiterated their resolve to "fight against the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation (FETO)".

During the meeting, the leaders discussed enhancing of relations and strengthening of economic ties between Pakistan and Turkey, and decided to further enhance people-to-people contacts through increased exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, tourism and youth fields.

Speaking at the joint press conference, Imran Khan highlighted that the roots of Turkish-Pakistan relationship go back to a very long time and he wished to take this affiliation to a much higher level — “a level that so far has not been reached”.

PM Imran Khan meets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. —PID
The premier said Pakistan wanted to strengthen its bond with Turkey, not just in trade ties but also in "foreign relations, in our various attitudes to terrorism".

He said Turkey had built over 2 million houses in the last six or seven years which Pakistan would learn from, as it was the first time in Pakistan that "such an ambitious plan has been undertaken".

The prime minister was referring to the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme launched by the federal government for low-income individuals in the country.

Imran Khan also talked about the health reforms of Turkey and the insurance coverage of the underprivileged population, who all had access to quality healthcare, which the premier believed was "probably one of the most important aspects of a civilised society".

Also speaking at the occasion, President Erdogan said he hoped 2019 will be a year when Turkey and Pakistan would take important steps; whether it be high-level strategic council meetings, or the Afghanistan-Pakistan-Turkey Trilateral Istanbul Summit. "The steps that we are going to take within this framework are very important to me," he maintained.

"Meetings between our delegations focused on defence industry cooperation, social and cultural issues, and especially [the] fight against Fethullah [Gulen's] Terrorist Organisation," the Turkish president said.

Erdogan expressed gratitude over the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision where it termed the organisation running the Pak-Turk schools a terrorist outfit.

Ankara accuses Gulen of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The Turkish president further said his country will host the leaders of Pakistan and Afghanistan for a meeting geared toward bringing peace to Afghanistan. The trilateral meeting would take place in Istanbul after Turkey's March local election, he said.

Meanwhile, Khan told reporters he hoped the meeting would bring “badly needed peace” to Afghanistan.

The prime minister is accompanied on the trip by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Plan­ning, Development and Reforms Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Adviser to the PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

According to Turkish daily Yeni Şafak, the premier in a meeting with Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and ministry officials said that Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to cooperate in the field of health by setting up a task force.

The premier visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. — Photo courtesy of *Radio Pakistan*
The premier also visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk — founder of modern Turkey — where he laid a wreath and signed a formal guest book, Yeni Safak reported.

As per the report, in his message Prime Minister Khan wrote that Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had described Ataturk as "one of the greatest men who has ever lived".

Earlier in the day, the prime minister met with a delegation of the Turkey-Pakistan Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey.

While addressing the delegation, the premier said that Pakistan in the 1970s "went wrong because we had a socialist mindset which became a deterrent to wealth creation."

The premier continued that though the socialist regime stepped down in the subsequent decades, the mindset prevailed among the bureaucracy. He added that the PTI-led government, however, supports investments and is taking measures to create money-making opportunities.

He assured the Turkish business leaders of an investor-friendly environment in Pakistan under the PTI government. "We, as a government, are now making every effort to remove impediments in the way of investments," he said, adding that a separate cell has been established at the Prime Minister Secretariat to monitor the process.

"We have already discussed the issues being faced by Turkish investors in Pakistan," he said, adding that the current government's top priority was the export sector.

The prime minister referred to the Chinese model as his inspiration for governance. "They [China] have taken 700 million people out of poverty in the last 30 years. Our main concern is also to take people out of poverty."

It is expected that the prime minister’s visit to Turkey will bring some respite in the prevailing economic crunch in Pakistan as some memoranda of understanding on trade and investment are likely to be inked between the two sides.

Invitation to invest

In a late-night address on Thursday to the Turkish business fraternity in Ankara, Prime Minister Khan invited Turkish businessmen and investors to invest in various fields and industries in Pakistan, including construction, tourism and exploration of natural resources.

He said that his government had streamlined the governance system and removed red-tapism and hurdles in Pakistan to facilitate foreign investors. “We want to provide ease of doing business to the businessmen and investors for wealth and jobs creation,” he said.

The prime minister invited Turkish investors and construction firms to invest in his government’s five-year plan of building five million houses.

Earlier, the prime minister and his delegation arrived in Konya.

To pay homage to Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi, the prime minister and his delegation visited the great Sufi saint’s mausoleum. He also visited the symbolic grave of Allama Iqbal located in the graveyard where Maulana Rumi’s mau­soleum stands.

Comments (44)


SMI
Jan 04, 2019 01:35pm

Thanks Khan for your and the team effort. It is my wish to see all coming government like yours to make Pakistan a prosperous country Ameen.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jan 04, 2019 01:53pm

I hope PM learns to fish instead of getting fish.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (from Japan)
Jan 04, 2019 02:00pm

How much loan this time??

Recommend 0
anwarsher
Jan 04, 2019 02:26pm

Unless Pakistan improves the quality of its Educational Institutions, and the kind of diplomas they award, nothing will change and nobody can help. Pakistani Educational Institutions need to start producing world class Mathematicians, Chemists, Physicists, Doctors, Economists, etc.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 04, 2019 02:40pm

Imran Khan Niazi talked about "wealth creation" and visited 'sufi saint' Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi mausoleum !

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 04, 2019 02:54pm

@M. Emad,
And your point is?

Recommend 0
iffi
Jan 04, 2019 03:14pm

Best of luck khan sb ... I am sure your efforts make Pakistan Asian tiger

Recommend 0
AbdulRahman
Jan 04, 2019 03:23pm
  1. Education for all should be priority. 2. Women's active participation in all the sectors of development. 3. Ban on keeping weapons. 4. Curbing bullies by giving a complete freedom to the security agencies. 5. Keeping targets to achieve from all the ministries and revising them every after 3 months. 6. Curbing superstition activities by adopting more scientific approach. 7. Producing more grains to feed the entire country-green revolution. 8. Building dams for irrigation and power. 9. Catching big fishes without fear. 10. Keeping an eye on the expenses and income. 11. Providing advanced weapons to the security personnel will definitely bring progress.
Recommend 0
Ali A
Jan 04, 2019 03:50pm

@AbdulRahman, these are old and theories now.. something new please

Recommend 0
Ali A
Jan 04, 2019 03:54pm

@anwarsher, just 6-class failed teacher are teaching in Priviate schools and you are talking about Mathematicians, Chemists, Physicists, Doctors, Economists... Education standards here are worst than in Afica.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 04, 2019 04:45pm

Any financial package by Turkey in offing?

Recommend 0
johar
Jan 04, 2019 05:01pm

watch for Maryam Nawaz's paid trolls in the comments.

Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Jan 04, 2019 05:02pm

During past 40-45 years no gov really tried to improve the education, health and economic conditions in Pakistan. Khan is the first after Bhutto to do something for the country. My best wishes are with him.

Recommend 0
Haroon
Jan 04, 2019 05:05pm

Two revolutionary leaders

Recommend 0
Ali A
Jan 04, 2019 05:12pm

First our Teachers need to be trained here in Pakistan, there qualification is ill. If teacher is not well qualified how and what could they teach our children. We have got some professional teaching team in foreign countries, if they could come and teach here than things would start changing here. Sadly not a single Pakistani wants to return to Pakistan. Due to 10000's issues besides security... No well maintain Infrastructure, no jobs, no housing scheme, no security, no quality, no balance... What would a person do after getting educated??? drive careem or DC may be...

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Jan 04, 2019 05:25pm

@Philosopher (from Japan), Anything favoring Pakistan will be welcomed.

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Jan 04, 2019 05:27pm

@bhaRAT©, Spiritualism do not restrict an individual to do business or create wealth through righteous means.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 04, 2019 05:27pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
trueFacts
Jan 04, 2019 05:47pm

@M. Emad, Please read first what great personality Rumi had and what he preached

Recommend 0
Rakib Hasan
Jan 04, 2019 05:49pm

His Malaysia & Turkey Visit Is Fruitful

Recommend 0
Dr Ramesh
Jan 04, 2019 05:50pm

@anwarsher, well i can tell you about about medical institutes that pakistan is making world class doctors working all over world, yeah there is need need of more research Ramesh (Pakistani doctor )

Recommend 0
El Cid
Jan 04, 2019 05:50pm

If PM Khan can unite Pakistan, Turkey and Iran into an economic and defense pact without offending Saudi Arabia then it will be his greatest diplomatic achievement for peace in the region.

Recommend 0
Akhtar
Jan 04, 2019 05:53pm

Please IK wear a business suit. It is more professional.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 04, 2019 05:56pm

@Prateik,
Why does it interest a modi troll?

Recommend 0
hina malik
Jan 04, 2019 06:00pm

wearing the same kameez shalwar he always wears....

Recommend 0
Lutera
Jan 04, 2019 06:08pm

In good company.

Recommend 0
Axion
Jan 04, 2019 06:13pm

@El Cid, " If PM Khan can unite Pakistan, Turkey and Iran into an economic and defense pact without offending Saudi Arabia then it will be his greatest diplomatic achievement for peace in the region."

Bravo, El Cid, full agreement with you...

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Jan 04, 2019 06:14pm

@bhaRAT©, His point is to write a comment which literally means nothing

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Jan 04, 2019 06:15pm

Wait for PMLN troll cell in the comment section

Recommend 0
j
Jan 04, 2019 06:48pm

good job pm khan

Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jan 04, 2019 07:02pm

PM Khan, keep up your efforts to improve the economy.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jan 04, 2019 07:03pm

The main thing is the change of mindset wherein in the current system we have put the entire country under the garb of colonial system and powers are centralised. Please make small units for good governance with effective local governments and see the results. How we can develop where the biggest city of Karachi have no tap water and no transport system.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 04, 2019 07:08pm

@bhaRAT©, I have been a fan of IK since his cricketing days.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 04, 2019 07:11pm

The respect IK is getting from foreign leaders and the contracts for investments that are being talked about has already got foreign investor community interested. Salute to IK.

Recommend 0
Dr Ansari
Jan 04, 2019 07:19pm

The two countries ought to collaborate in higher education sector!

Recommend 0
A Friend
Jan 04, 2019 07:20pm

Nothing possible without reducing the Defense Expenditure!!

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Jan 04, 2019 07:23pm

Proud of IK. He is batting for Pakistan and not for himself or his family.

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jan 04, 2019 07:23pm

It will take some time and effort to bring back the investment community to Pak because after a long time the world is seeing an honest and in-corrupt leader who truly cares about Pakistan and Pakistani people, they are not sure if it is for real or soon things will go back to business as usual. However, in the long run they will see that this man "IK" is for real and IK cannot be bought plus he means business.

The problem with Pakistanis is that they are so used to corrupt culture that they are afraid of the law abiding culture. It is as if someone is walking in the dark for so long and when you show them the light they scream and run towards it to put it out. Today NS must be sitting in his jail and looking at IK and wishing that Kaash I did not do corruption.

I am proud of IK and people who elected him because his election will now pave the way for more honest and, in-corrupt aleaders to come forward and lead Pak. Remember, the country is made by its people and not the leaders.

Recommend 0
ghaznavi
Jan 04, 2019 07:33pm

Well done IK laying down the seeds for future prosperity.

Recommend 0
citizen
Jan 04, 2019 07:49pm

When we will receive 3 billion financial assistance fromTurkey ?

Recommend 0
Shah
Jan 04, 2019 07:56pm

Finally a Prime Minister I can proudly call a Leader of Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Agha Mobeen
Jan 04, 2019 08:19pm

PM Imran Khan has been trying his best to strengthen the bleak economy of a country. I wish him best of luck.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 04, 2019 08:23pm

Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries sharing historic relations and genuine love between the people of the two countries, standing together for justice and peace in the world. Pakistan - Turkey Zindabad.

Recommend 0
Nawaewatan
Jan 04, 2019 08:23pm

@Philosopher (from Japan), Lear to be positive. It is not fair to criticize everything my brother.

Recommend 0

