DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC orders Bahria Town and Malir Development Authority's accounts to be unfrozen

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 04, 2019

Email

CJP passed the orders for Bahria and MDA's accounts to be unfrozen and wrapped up the petition. — File
CJP passed the orders for Bahria and MDA's accounts to be unfrozen and wrapped up the petition. — File

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that Bahria Town and Malir Development Authority's (MDA) accounts all over the country be unfrozen, clarifying its previous orders.

Bahria Town counsel Aitzaz Ahsan, who had filed the miscellaneous petition on Thursday, told a three-member SC bench today that private banks all over the country have sealed his client's accounts on the orders of the State Bank of Pakistan.

"Due to accounts being sealed, the release of Bahria Town employees' salaries and other development work has ceased," the counsel said. "Malir Development Authority's accounts have also been frozen."

Read: Zardari and Omni groups, Bahria Town barred from trading properties under investigation

At this, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who was heading the SC bench, clarified that the court had only ordered "the monitoring of two accounts", adding that "the FIA exceeds its authority."

"We had said the same regarding the school case," the top judge recalled. "We had passed orders regarding 27 schools and they started sealing schools."

Read: SC orders 20pc reduction in private school fees over Rs5,000

Justice Nisar also asked Ahsan why his client had "still not changed Bahria's name despite court orders?"

"A period of six months was given for that," the counsel replied.

"Those six months have still not lapsed?" the judge asked, to which Ahsan simply said: "Sir, the renaming process is underway."

"I so wish that I change Bahria Town's name right now," Justice Nisar said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in March 2015 a court in Rawalpindi had restrained the Bahria town CEO Malik Riaz from using the name ‘Bahria’ for his housing society. In August 2018, the magnate had received another blow after the sessions court of Rawalpindi rejected his appeal seeking the nomenclature.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Khan
Jan 04, 2019 12:24pm

Back to square one

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jan 04, 2019 12:37pm

A sensible decision that came at the right time. This project is too big to fail. Billions of dollars worth of savings of hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis would have been lost; otherwise.

Recommend 0
Salim
Jan 04, 2019 12:38pm

@Khan, Yep, cannot touch MR, very powerful.

Recommend 0
Preface
Jan 04, 2019 01:03pm

Why unfreeze? It's not like they are poor; they can still live luxuriously. I bet they'll now move their money out.

Recommend 0
Ts
Jan 04, 2019 01:05pm

Excellent decision. It will save hard earned investments of overseas pakistanis and bring more investment in our beloved country .will develop real estate sector

Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 04, 2019 01:11pm

These are all games no one is serious with the country. Behind the scene they all have the same interests

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jan 04, 2019 01:13pm

The entire economy of Pakistan is revolving around real estate in a vicious circle. To a fair estimate 80% of the money in circulation/surplus has been diverted to real estate for invrstment/ hiding ill gotten money.Due to huge profit from 2008 to 2018 in properties,no surplus money went to business or industries. We have to correct the direction if we need real investment and jobs and growth in economy.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Jan 04, 2019 01:15pm

@Newborn, let those greedy investments sink. None of them would die of hunger with collapse of Bahria town but the atrocities committed in land acquisition by front men of Malik Riaz like Taji Khokhar etc did result in loss of lives

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 04, 2019

Rising circular debt

QUIETLY, behind the noise and fury of the headlines, the circular debt continues its march. If one only looks at the...
Updated January 04, 2019

Conflict of interest

Unless issue of Dawood's Descon stakes is addressed, the impression of conflict of interest will hold despite denials.
January 04, 2019

A legendary teacher

BY all accounts, Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands led a remarkable life, spent (at the risk of boastfulness) in a...
Kashmir in 2018
Updated January 03, 2019

Kashmir in 2018

Indian strategy of trying to ‘solve’ the Kashmir issue through violent means is not having the desired effect.
Updated January 03, 2019

Eden Housing scam

The housing market in the country is rife with exploitation and scams.
January 03, 2019

Polio: down, but not out

FROM Dec 10 to Dec 13, the final door-to-door anti-polio vaccination campaign took place. Around 260,000 workers...