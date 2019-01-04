SC orders Bahria Town and Malir Development Authority's accounts to be unfrozen
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that Bahria Town and Malir Development Authority's (MDA) accounts all over the country be unfrozen, clarifying its previous orders.
Bahria Town counsel Aitzaz Ahsan, who had filed the miscellaneous petition on Thursday, told a three-member SC bench today that private banks all over the country have sealed his client's accounts on the orders of the State Bank of Pakistan.
"Due to accounts being sealed, the release of Bahria Town employees' salaries and other development work has ceased," the counsel said. "Malir Development Authority's accounts have also been frozen."
Read: Zardari and Omni groups, Bahria Town barred from trading properties under investigation
At this, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who was heading the SC bench, clarified that the court had only ordered "the monitoring of two accounts", adding that "the FIA exceeds its authority."
"We had said the same regarding the school case," the top judge recalled. "We had passed orders regarding 27 schools and they started sealing schools."
Read: SC orders 20pc reduction in private school fees over Rs5,000
Justice Nisar also asked Ahsan why his client had "still not changed Bahria's name despite court orders?"
"A period of six months was given for that," the counsel replied.
"Those six months have still not lapsed?" the judge asked, to which Ahsan simply said: "Sir, the renaming process is underway."
"I so wish that I change Bahria Town's name right now," Justice Nisar said.
It is pertinent to mention here that in March 2015 a court in Rawalpindi had restrained the Bahria town CEO Malik Riaz from using the name ‘Bahria’ for his housing society. In August 2018, the magnate had received another blow after the sessions court of Rawalpindi rejected his appeal seeking the nomenclature.
Comments (8)
Back to square one
A sensible decision that came at the right time. This project is too big to fail. Billions of dollars worth of savings of hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis would have been lost; otherwise.
@Khan, Yep, cannot touch MR, very powerful.
Why unfreeze? It's not like they are poor; they can still live luxuriously. I bet they'll now move their money out.
Excellent decision. It will save hard earned investments of overseas pakistanis and bring more investment in our beloved country .will develop real estate sector
These are all games no one is serious with the country. Behind the scene they all have the same interests
The entire economy of Pakistan is revolving around real estate in a vicious circle. To a fair estimate 80% of the money in circulation/surplus has been diverted to real estate for invrstment/ hiding ill gotten money.Due to huge profit from 2008 to 2018 in properties,no surplus money went to business or industries. We have to correct the direction if we need real investment and jobs and growth in economy.
@Newborn, let those greedy investments sink. None of them would die of hunger with collapse of Bahria town but the atrocities committed in land acquisition by front men of Malik Riaz like Taji Khokhar etc did result in loss of lives