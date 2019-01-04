DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Seminaries facing unannounced ban on bank accounts, transactions

Ikram JunaidiUpdated January 04, 2019

Email

Seminaries left with no option but to receive cash donations and contribute to the grey economy. ─ AP/File
Seminaries left with no option but to receive cash donations and contribute to the grey economy. ─ AP/File

ISLAMABAD: With the government coming under pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to streamline its financial systems to avoid being included in the latter’s black list, some 20,000 seminaries have had to contend with an unannounced ban on transactions made through banks.

The seminaries cannot even open new bank accounts. The situation is so bad that they have been left with no option but to receive cash donations, and ironically, contribute to grey economy.

Maulana Mansoor Ahmed, the admi­nistrator of Madressah Taleem-ul-Quran Humamorah, in Bagh district, told Dawn that the bank account of his seminary had been seized about six months ago.

“The manager of the bank informed me that the account had been seized on an order from the head office and he was trying to make it operational again. Since then I have visited the bank many times, but have not been allowed to draw the deposited amount, which is over Rs200,000,” said Maulana Ahmed.

“I have never received any foreign funding or donation. And the bank is not giving me the reason for seizing the account,” he said.

Wifaq-ul-Madaris official says the matter remains unresolved even after they took it up with PM during meeting

“In the past we preferred to get donations through bank accounts and even if someone gave us cash we used to deposit it in the bank and provide a receipt to him/her. However, we have now started receiving donations in cash. I have tried to open a new account but unfortunately no bank is willing to open an account in the name of a seminary,” he said.

Maulana Ahmed is not the only person who has been facing difficulties due to the unannounced ban.

The spokesman for Wifaq-ul-Madaris (WuM), Abdul Quddus, said that almost every seminary was facing a similar situation.

“There are 20,000 seminaries registered with the WuM, and a large number of them have lodged complaints with us that their bank accounts have been closed. A number of seminaries have been trying for the last over one year to open new accounts.

“Though the banks dutifully receive the applications, they never open the accounts. I also faced the same problem and after one and a half years requested the bank to give me in writing that the account could not be opened. But the manger refused to give me anything in writing,” he said.

Mr Quddus said the matter was taken up with Nawaz Sharif, when he was prime minister. The interior ministers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan and Ahsan Iqbal, were also approached but to no avail.

“A few months back Prime Minister Imran Khan called us for a meeting. Though the religious circles were against the meeting, we decided to meet him. During the meeting we took up the matter of banks with the premier, but even then it could not be resolved,” he said.

When contacted, the media coordinator for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Imran Siddiqui, said the interior ministry should be requested to look into the matter because his ministry dealt only with Haj, interfaith harmony and other religion-related issues.

State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi and Interior Secretary Azam Suleman Khan could not be contacted despite repeated attempts over several days.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 04, 2019

Rising circular debt

QUIETLY, behind the noise and fury of the headlines, the circular debt continues its march. If one only looks at the...
Updated January 04, 2019

Conflict of interest

Unless issue of Dawood's Descon stakes is addressed, the impression of conflict of interest will hold despite denials.
January 04, 2019

A legendary teacher

BY all accounts, Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands led a remarkable life, spent (at the risk of boastfulness) in a...
Kashmir in 2018
Updated January 03, 2019

Kashmir in 2018

Indian strategy of trying to ‘solve’ the Kashmir issue through violent means is not having the desired effect.
Updated January 03, 2019

Eden Housing scam

The housing market in the country is rife with exploitation and scams.
January 03, 2019

Polio: down, but not out

FROM Dec 10 to Dec 13, the final door-to-door anti-polio vaccination campaign took place. Around 260,000 workers...