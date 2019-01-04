DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Maryam, former ministers meet Nawaz in jail

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 04, 2019

Email

Maryam Nawaz waves to supporters as she arrives at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail. ─ Photo courtesy Twitter
Maryam Nawaz waves to supporters as she arrives at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail. ─ Photo courtesy Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, her husband retired Capt Mohammad Safdar and some other party leaders met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat jail here on Thursday.

When Mr Sharif’s daughter arrived at the jail, the PML-N workers and supporters showered her car with rose petals and chanted slogans in favour of the party leadership.

On her return from the prison, she tweeted: “Just came out of Kotlakhpat jail. MNS [Mian Nawaz Sharif] was fine and Alhamdolillah in high spirits.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers, unflinching support & good wishes. God bless you all.”

In his meeting with Maryam and his mother in jail last week, the former premier had asked for his wife Kulsoom’s photographs.

Mr Sharif was shifted to the Kot Lakhpat jail on Dec 25, a day after he was sentenced by the accountability court in Islamabad to seven years’ imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.

The court also barred him from holding a public office for 10 years after completion of the sentence.

Former federal ministers Khurram Dastgir and Rana Tanvir also met Mr Sharif on Thursday.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 04, 2019

Rising circular debt

QUIETLY, behind the noise and fury of the headlines, the circular debt continues its march. If one only looks at the...
Updated January 04, 2019

Conflict of interest

Unless issue of Dawood's Descon stakes is addressed, the impression of conflict of interest will hold despite denials.
January 04, 2019

A legendary teacher

BY all accounts, Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands led a remarkable life, spent (at the risk of boastfulness) in a...
Kashmir in 2018
Updated January 03, 2019

Kashmir in 2018

Indian strategy of trying to ‘solve’ the Kashmir issue through violent means is not having the desired effect.
Updated January 03, 2019

Eden Housing scam

The housing market in the country is rife with exploitation and scams.
January 03, 2019

Polio: down, but not out

FROM Dec 10 to Dec 13, the final door-to-door anti-polio vaccination campaign took place. Around 260,000 workers...