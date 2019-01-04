Maryam, former ministers meet Nawaz in jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, her husband retired Capt Mohammad Safdar and some other party leaders met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat jail here on Thursday.

When Mr Sharif’s daughter arrived at the jail, the PML-N workers and supporters showered her car with rose petals and chanted slogans in favour of the party leadership.

On her return from the prison, she tweeted: “Just came out of Kotlakhpat jail. MNS [Mian Nawaz Sharif] was fine and Alhamdolillah in high spirits.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers, unflinching support & good wishes. God bless you all.”

In his meeting with Maryam and his mother in jail last week, the former premier had asked for his wife Kulsoom’s photographs.

Mr Sharif was shifted to the Kot Lakhpat jail on Dec 25, a day after he was sentenced by the accountability court in Islamabad to seven years’ imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.

The court also barred him from holding a public office for 10 years after completion of the sentence.

Former federal ministers Khurram Dastgir and Rana Tanvir also met Mr Sharif on Thursday.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2019