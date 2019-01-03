No more visa on arrival for Afghan nationals as per new rules
The federal government has restricted the movement of Afghan citizens in Pakistan and excluded them from the list of nationals who are offered visa on arrival, DawnNewsTV learnt on Thursday.
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Immigration Asmatullah Junejo said that these measures have been taken due to security concerns.
"All Afghan nationals who want to visit Pakistan will have to obtain a visa from Pakistani consulates in their country," he said, adding that Afghan nationals will have to register themselves with the law enforcement agencies in the country.
The Afghan nationals will be given entry through "Form C" at airports, Junejo said. "Details of the visiting Afghan nationals will also be provided to the relevant district police officers and police stations," he added.
According to the new rules, a stay permit will be issued to visiting Afghan nationals following their registration and subsequently a travel permit will be issued after they submit their stay permit.
Currently, Pakistan offers visa on arrival facility to citizens of 24 countries, including China, Malaysia, and the United States.
Comments (15)
Great decision by Pakistan government Afghan nationals are spreading terrorism in Pakistan and supporting nationalists movement in Tribal areas
Excellent and long overdue decision!
very good decision.
But, there are millions of Afghan national living since ages in Pakistan?
Good!
Finally a step in the right direction
Best news of 2019!
Very well done.
A very good move. No more uninvited guest please
There should be no compromise on security.
Great news, now the illegal crossings from the border needs to stopped too, they have been unthankful to Pakistan anyways.
Bravo! MashaAllah....
Good heavens; to think for all these years Afghans were getting visas on arrival!
The FIA director is quoted in this news article as saying "these measures have been taken due to security concerns." Did the FIA only now notice that we have been at war for so many years against terror emanating from this Afghanistan, a country that does not even acknowledge our international borders and whose leaders regularly call for our destruction? This would be funny, if it were not for the all the lives lost.
Then again, better late than never, I suppose. I am glad that at least this new government is taking some action that is long overdue.
Afghans were supposed to be brothers.
Good decision. Please send the Afghan refugees back to their country.