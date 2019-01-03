No more visa on arrival for Afghan nationals as per new rules

The federal government has restricted the movement of Afghan citizens in Pakistan and excluded them from the list of nationals who are offered visa on arrival, DawnNewsTV learnt on Thursday.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Immigration Asmatullah Junejo said that these measures have been taken due to security concerns.

"All Afghan nationals who want to visit Pakistan will have to obtain a visa from Pakistani consulates in their country," he said, adding that Afghan nationals will have to register themselves with the law enforcement agencies in the country.

The Afghan nationals will be given entry through "Form C" at airports, Junejo said. "Details of the visiting Afghan nationals will also be provided to the relevant district police officers and police stations," he added.

According to the new rules, a stay permit will be issued to visiting Afghan nationals following their registration and subsequently a travel permit will be issued after they submit their stay permit.

Currently, Pakistan offers visa on arrival facility to citizens of 24 countries, including China, Malaysia, and the United States.