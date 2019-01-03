DAWN.COM

Nawaz Sharif requests for bail in Al-Azizia reference case

Mohammad ImranJanuary 03, 2019

Ousted premier moves Islamabad High Court for bail till it decides on his plea against the accountability court verdict. —AP/File
Ousted premier moves Islamabad High Court for bail till it decides on his plea against the accountability court verdict. —AP/File

Incarcerated PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif on Thursday asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to suspend his sentence in Al-Azizia corruption reference case till the high court decides on his plea against the verdict.

On December 24, 2018, the Accountability Court 2 of Islamabad had handed a seven-year rigorous imprisonment to Sharif along with a fine of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills/Hill Metal Establish­ment reference. It had, however, acquitted him in the Flagship Investment reference case.

The accountability court, as part of the Al-Azizia Steel Mills judgement, had also barred Sharif from holding public office for 10 years after completing his sentence. It had also ordered confiscation of Hill Metal Establishment and issued perpetual warrants for the arrest of his sons, Hussain and Hassan, who were declared proclaimed offenders.

According to the application, Sharif had already challenged the sentence in the high court. The petition claimed that the accountability court had convicted the petitioner on the basis of unacceptable evidence while the court also avoided to respond to the objections being raised by the defendant in the case.

The application claimed that putting Sharif in jail on the basis of the Dec 24 verdict would be a violation of basic rights of the petitioner.

The IHC was urged to grant bail to Sharif until a decision on the appeal against the verdict is not decided.

bhaRAT©
Jan 03, 2019 06:25pm

Payback time!

Shib
Jan 03, 2019 06:30pm

Violation of the basic right of convict....Is it a joke or what....if this is the law....than why not release all the convicts from the prison across Pakistan...or This convicted Nawaz Sharif is above the law of the land...

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 03, 2019 06:36pm

Here we go again, another appeal for bail - it is becoming a joke and taking mockery of our weak laws. Don't let anybody make fool of our judiciary system, treat all prisoners equally, no matter who they are. Be impartial and no special favour to corrupt mafia and their cronies!

Ahmed
Jan 03, 2019 06:48pm

Keep him in jail. No more get out of jail, do your time.

Concerned 1
Jan 03, 2019 06:49pm

I hope he comes out of all this clean his political opponents need to think of something else to conspire against him

