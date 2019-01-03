DAWN.COM

PTI's Dewan Sachanand arrested in Tando Adam after being found guilty of issuing fake cheque

Hanif SamoonJanuary 03, 2019

The MPA says he will file a petition against his conviction in the Sindh High Court. — DawnNewsTV
A court in Tando Adam on Thursday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dewan Sachanand to three years in prison after he was found guilty of issuing a fake cheque, which was dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient funds in his account.

The judicial magistrate of the court, Kamran Kalhoro, sent the Sindh Assembly lawmaker to a sub-jail in Tando Adam following the verdict.

In 2013, Sachanand had given a cheque for Rs10 million to an individual named Mohammad Ayub Rajput in Sanghar district in a deal for agricultural land.

After failing to resolve the case through lawmakers in the area, Rajput had filed a case against the MPA.

Rajput passed away during the litigation process after which his son Mohammad Ali pursued the case in court. In light of the evidence, including the dishonoured cheque and other documents, Sachanand was found guilty and taken into custody.

During the general election in July 2018, Sachanand was elected as a member of the Sindh Assembly on the ticket for PTI's minority seat.

While speaking to journalists following his arrest, Sachanand said he would file a petition against the conviction in the Sindh High Court.

