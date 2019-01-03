South Africa's pacers tear through Pakistan in 2nd Test

Duanne Olivier led the attack as South Africa's four fast bowlers ripped through Pakistan on Thursday to have the tourists all out for 177 before tea on the opening day of the second Test.

Olivier took 4-48, to go with his 11 wickets in the first Test, and Dale Steyn 3-48 as Pakistan struggled against the Proteas' all-out pace attack at Newlands and was all out in 51.1 overs.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed made a fighting half-century but his 56 only temporarily kept the South Africans at bay. Pakistan has now failed to reach 200 in all three of its innings of the series and Thursday's 177 was its lowest total of the three.

South Africa won the first Test by six wickets and is looking for a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Sarfraz arrived with Pakistan 54-5 and under grinding pressure before lunch after being put in to bat. Pakistan lost those first five wickets inside the first 20 overs.

Sarfraz's team was 156-7 when he fell, one of Olivier's four wickets when he flashed at a delivery outside off to edge through to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Sarfraz was at the crease for 102 of Pakistan's runs, sharing partnerships of 60 with Shan Masood (44) and 42 with tailender Mohammad Amir (22 not out).

Only two other partnerships reached double figures for Pakistan.

Backing up Olivier and Steyn, Kagiso Rabada had 2-35 and Vernon Philander 1-36 after South Africa decided to field four fast bowlers in Cape Town and leave spinner Keshav Maharaj out of the team.

It worked as early as the fifth over when Fakhar Zaman was surprised by a bouncer from Steyn and lofted a catch to Temba Bavuma in the slips.

Pakistan couldn't deal with Olivier's fast, short-pitched bowling especially, with Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Sarfraz and Yasir Shah all going to catches by the wicketkeeper or in the slips.

Steyn's figures were the best for the veteran fast bowler since he took five against New Zealand in August 2016.

Squads:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier.

Pakistan: Imamul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas.