South Africa's pacers tear through Pakistan in 2nd Test
Duanne Olivier led the attack as South Africa's four fast bowlers ripped through Pakistan on Thursday to have the tourists all out for 177 before tea on the opening day of the second Test.
Olivier took 4-48, to go with his 11 wickets in the first Test, and Dale Steyn 3-48 as Pakistan struggled against the Proteas' all-out pace attack at Newlands and was all out in 51.1 overs.
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed made a fighting half-century but his 56 only temporarily kept the South Africans at bay. Pakistan has now failed to reach 200 in all three of its innings of the series and Thursday's 177 was its lowest total of the three.
South Africa won the first Test by six wickets and is looking for a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Sarfraz arrived with Pakistan 54-5 and under grinding pressure before lunch after being put in to bat. Pakistan lost those first five wickets inside the first 20 overs.
Sarfraz's team was 156-7 when he fell, one of Olivier's four wickets when he flashed at a delivery outside off to edge through to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.
Sarfraz was at the crease for 102 of Pakistan's runs, sharing partnerships of 60 with Shan Masood (44) and 42 with tailender Mohammad Amir (22 not out).
Only two other partnerships reached double figures for Pakistan.
Backing up Olivier and Steyn, Kagiso Rabada had 2-35 and Vernon Philander 1-36 after South Africa decided to field four fast bowlers in Cape Town and leave spinner Keshav Maharaj out of the team.
It worked as early as the fifth over when Fakhar Zaman was surprised by a bouncer from Steyn and lofted a catch to Temba Bavuma in the slips.
Pakistan couldn't deal with Olivier's fast, short-pitched bowling especially, with Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Sarfraz and Yasir Shah all going to catches by the wicketkeeper or in the slips.
Steyn's figures were the best for the veteran fast bowler since he took five against New Zealand in August 2016.
Squads:
South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier.
Pakistan: Imamul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas.
Comments (30)
As much as millions of domestic and global fans, supporters, sponsors, backers, cheer leaders and lovers of greenshirts sincerely want them to win from the bottom of their hearts, it seems to be an uphill task for Sarfraz and party the to pickup the pieces, reorganize, regroup and rejuvenate to bounce back in the second test match starting today against the formidable South Africa at Cape Town.
Waheed Batsman Fakar gone
Imam gone
Oh dear, 2 down already, guys kindly stick on for some time, don't score runs in a hurry, just stay.
if test matches were limited to 3 days, than definitely Pakistan would have lost less number of matches than what they do now. And also 4th and 5th day tickets wouldn't have to be refunded
Hasan Ali was bowling well. Why was he dropped?
All the best team south Africa, you have billion supporters back in India...
Awful toss to lose. South Africa have eliminated the only week link in their bowling which was their spinner. Over to Azhar and Shan. hopefully our middle order can get us out of this mess.
All out before tea , that seems to the primary objective for pakistani players.
131 All Out....Best of luck to reach even 131......Afghan can better bat than Pak...
Fakhar Zama is getting chance in every format but performance is so poor. 1 to 5 top order is continue going on flop except Babar. Super Flop Batsman. How funny selectors.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Who makes use of so many synonyms?
Already 5 down for 55
This test also will be culminated within 3 days..
@Arindam, until Pakistan plays more matches per year, which they currently do not, this is the expected result. They simply don't play as much as the big teams such as India, England.
75/5 and 33 runs scored by the two batting now! Let's forget about it.
Wonderful score line, 8 - 1 - 2 - 20 - 2
Humiliting performance by Pakistan once again. I think we should stop being cricket fan. After end of our great ears in hockey, snooker and squah. Now its the end of Cricket in Pakistan. Hope our PM, being a cricket star, will take some strict and prompt action.
Nepotism and favourism at its best.
These match is important for sarfaraz as batsman.
Pakistan lose Toss (No matter)... Lose 5 wickets till lunch (as usual)....going to lose another Test outside subcontinent (No fight spirit at all)...... Will definitely lose SA series without any doubt (will again play as many as matches in UAE to improve win-loss record). By the end of the year will be among the top 5 Teams for sure.
Just imagine what amir and Abbas will do to south Africa on this wicket. Match on
@Arindam, it's 6 now
Just look at their dismissals.They are not able to play a single ball.Its pretty rare for visitors to win at Newlands stadium .
Fakhar Zaman again misses the century by 99.
I don't think this is a test team. They may be good for T20 and one days but not for test matches. Same applies to the captain. These formats require different mindsets.
@Waseem Sarwar, Sarfaraz would have decided to bat anyway as per his statement after toss so it cannot be used as excuse now.
Joxed Shan Masood. He has looked like our best batsman in this tour so far. Scored heavily in A team matches along with Abid Ali.
What a focus on 'test' cricket? Actually cricket is testing them and they fail miserably.
Congratulations, South African cricket team !