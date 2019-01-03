South Africa take control of 2nd Test after pacers tear through Pakistan
South Africa's four fast bowlers ripped through Pakistan to put the Proteas in control of the second Test on Thursday and in line for a seventh straight series win at home.
Duanne Olivier led the all-pace attack with 4-48, to go with his 11 wickets in the first Test, as Pakistan was all out for 177, the third time in three innings this series the tourists have failed to reach 200.
Olivier had the support of 3-48 from Dale Steyn, 2-35 from top-ranked Test bowler Kagiso Rabada, and 1-36 from the returning Vernon Philander as South Africa's decision to pick four quicks and put Pakistan in to bat paid off.
Pakistan was out in 51.1 overs and before tea on the opening day at Newlands.
By stumps, South Africa was 123-2 in its first-innings reply, only 54 runs behind, and eyeing up a sizeable lead thanks largely to 78 from 96 balls by opener Aiden Markram.
Markram was bowled by Shan Masood on what turned out to be the final ball of the day, sending the Pakistan players into the dressing room smiling, celebrating and with something to be positive about.
They had precious little success other than that on the opening day after losing the toss, being put in to bat and failing, mostly in the face of Olivier's hostile, short-pitched bowling. Olivier backed up his career-best showing in the first Test with another leading display.
South Africa won the first Test by six wickets and is looking for a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed made a fighting 56 for Pakistan in another struggling batting effort while Mohammad Amir took the only other wicket for the tourists when Dean Elgar was first man out for South Africa, caught behind by Sarfraz for 20.
Hashim Amla was 24 not out at stumps.
The home team was on top as early as the fifth over when Fakhar Zaman was surprised by a bouncer from Steyn and lofted a catch to Temba Bavuma in the slips.
Azhar Ali (2), Babar Azam (2), Sarfraz and Yasir Shah (5) all fell to catches by the wicketkeeper or in the slips as Olivier did most of the damage again. Steyn was close behind with his three wickets and the veteran fast bowler's figures were his best since he took five against New Zealand in August 2016.
Sarfraz had arrived with Pakistan 54-5 and under grinding pressure before lunch. Pakistan lost those first five wickets inside the first 20 overs.
He hit nine fours to temporarily keep the South African bowlers at bay and his team was 156-7 when he fell flashing at a delivery outside off to edge Olivier through to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.
Sarfraz was at the crease for 102 of Pakistan's runs, sharing partnerships of 60 with Masood (44) and 42 with tailender Mohammad Amir (22 not out).
Only two other partnerships reached double figures for Pakistan.
Pakistan's quicks, boosted by Mohammad Abbas' return from a shoulder injury, didn't have the same success. Markram and Elgar put on 56 for the first wicket and Markam and Amla added 67.
Markram stroked 14 fours and a six, when he sent a lofted straight drive off spinner Yasir Shah sailing into the stands at wide long-on.
He was removed right at the end, though, missing out on what looked likely to be a century when Masood sent one in that kept surprisingly low, deceived the batsman and knocked out the off stump.
Squads:
South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier.
Pakistan: Imamul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas.
Comments (85)
As much as millions of domestic and global fans, supporters, sponsors, backers, cheer leaders and lovers of greenshirts sincerely want them to win from the bottom of their hearts, it seems to be an uphill task for Sarfraz and party the to pickup the pieces, reorganize, regroup and rejuvenate to bounce back in the second test match starting today against the formidable South Africa at Cape Town.
Waheed Batsman Fakar gone
Imam gone
Oh dear, 2 down already, guys kindly stick on for some time, don't score runs in a hurry, just stay.
if test matches were limited to 3 days, than definitely Pakistan would have lost less number of matches than what they do now. And also 4th and 5th day tickets wouldn't have to be refunded
Hasan Ali was bowling well. Why was he dropped?
All the best team south Africa, you have billion supporters back in India...
Awful toss to lose. South Africa have eliminated the only week link in their bowling which was their spinner. Over to Azhar and Shan. hopefully our middle order can get us out of this mess.
All out before tea , that seems to the primary objective for pakistani players.
131 All Out....Best of luck to reach even 131......Afghan can better bat than Pak...
Fakhar Zama is getting chance in every format but performance is so poor. 1 to 5 top order is continue going on flop except Babar. Super Flop Batsman. How funny selectors.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Who makes use of so many synonyms?
Already 5 down for 55
This test also will be culminated within 3 days..
@Arindam, until Pakistan plays more matches per year, which they currently do not, this is the expected result. They simply don't play as much as the big teams such as India, England.
75/5 and 33 runs scored by the two batting now! Let's forget about it.
Wonderful score line, 8 - 1 - 2 - 20 - 2
Humiliting performance by Pakistan once again. I think we should stop being cricket fan. After end of our great ears in hockey, snooker and squah. Now its the end of Cricket in Pakistan. Hope our PM, being a cricket star, will take some strict and prompt action.
Nepotism and favourism at its best.
These match is important for sarfaraz as batsman.
Pakistan lose Toss (No matter)... Lose 5 wickets till lunch (as usual)....going to lose another Test outside subcontinent (No fight spirit at all)...... Will definitely lose SA series without any doubt (will again play as many as matches in UAE to improve win-loss record). By the end of the year will be among the top 5 Teams for sure.
Just imagine what amir and Abbas will do to south Africa on this wicket. Match on
@Arindam, it's 6 now
Just look at their dismissals.They are not able to play a single ball.Its pretty rare for visitors to win at Newlands stadium .
Fakhar Zaman again misses the century by 99.
I don't think this is a test team. They may be good for T20 and one days but not for test matches. Same applies to the captain. These formats require different mindsets.
@Waseem Sarwar, Sarfaraz would have decided to bat anyway as per his statement after toss so it cannot be used as excuse now.
Joxed Shan Masood. He has looked like our best batsman in this tour so far. Scored heavily in A team matches along with Abid Ali.
What a focus on 'test' cricket? Actually cricket is testing them and they fail miserably.
Congratulations, South African cricket team !
Sarfraz gone!
What else was expected?
@Misbah London , They are not even good in ODIs. Even T20 wins are courtesy of good bowling rather than spectacular batting, 140 +/- being our average score in this format
A side that struggles to score 200 in a test innings and 220+ in ODI will always struggle to win games
One more time great performance by Pakistan, this test will also end in 3 days..
Pakistan is playing like an ODI match. 173/9 after 50 overs. Was Amir selected for his performance as a batsman?
Why no news on India vs Australia fourth test match? India finished with 303/4 on day one. Pujara scores his third hundred of the series and still batting. Pakistani batsman can learn how to play a test match from India's performance perhaps!
Pakistan - Ist Innings 177.
Pakistani batsmen have learnt nothing from the first test match. They played even worse than the first match. They scored less than either of the two innings of the first match. 177 all out.
@Nitin, "will again play as many as matches in UAE to improve win-loss record"
Did you happen to see their last series against New Zealand? Even in UAE Sarfaraz's test record is dismal.
So much fun
In Australia , India 304 for 4 ,close of first day. Looks like they are going to win first test series in Australia ever.
Does anyone doubt on the outcome of the 2nd Test ?
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Over hyped team.
What a pride for Pakistan who is number uno in T20 and all Pakistan players keep playing T20 way in Test match too. PCB must tell them that this is 5 days game and you have 90 overs everyday.
The inning lasted 51.1 overs, i.e. 1.1 more than one day’s inning quota. If they have stamina of limited overs only, then at least bat with limited over mentality & score @ 250-300 runs in a inning.
I very much doubt if our mighty team score 200 in any of the innings..
They thought it was a 50 over match but scored like a 20 over match.
I will say this again that Azhar and Asad are not Misbah and Younis and their batting is not in today's standard plus Imam-ul-Haq has to go thanks to Inzi he had made enough money now please take him out. Sarfraz is doing what he can but with this batting line forget winning a test in SA.
There's no news there. That's cricket as usual for team Pakistan.
The team as I have been saying for a while is hopeless. They will not win any game in SA ...or anywhere else in the near future. And surely Sarfraz is no captain material.
Meanwhile, India at a solid position of 303-4 at down under in Aussies home.. Huge difference between India n Pakistan's quality of cricket.
Recall Amir. His time is up.
Southafrica made pitches for themselves to win the matches it's cheating. Pakistan team is world best team and their players are top in ICC ranking. Pakistan should complain to ICC for low standard and unsuitable pitches in South Africa where they unable to show the batting skill.
You can't get different results by playing same batsmen again again.
As a cricket fan with immense respect for his cricketing knowledge and erudite English, I demand a comment from ‘evenly poised’ Salaria saab!
Losing the toss wont really help for away teams... Pakistan needed a batsman to put the foot down and bat as long as possible (Runs wont matter) ... 177 wont help... I guess SA is already 54/0 in 11 overs, going at 5 RPO...
I always love to see asian teams do well in England, Australia, NZ and SA.... SL showed a lot of resistance in NZ.... Best wishes to Pakistan.... coming back from this stage is going to be very difficult... Backing you to do well... Good luck
@Juggernaut, good one
Pakistani fans should stop deluding that Pakistan is the most talented team. Fact is, they are rated #7 out of #10 for a reason. All set for another massive defeat in the Cape Town test.
Pujara is at 130 not out in Australia :). I think he would make more than entire Pakistani team in match against Australia.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Well played Keshav Maharaj
Again, Pakistani batsmen are scared of the short ball unless this technique is rectified the result against SA, AUS, India, England, NZ will always be the same specially on the bouncy wickets. That is why Imran Khan always favored wickets that have adequate bounce that supports fast and spin bowlers when teams used to come and play in Pak. He never like dead wickets or spin friendly wickets and that is the reason he and his teams were good inside and outside Pak.
In other words, Pak has/produces one of the best fast bowlers in the world and if they are provided bounce wickets in Pak then they can pretty much bowl like any fast bowler in world and then Pak batsmen will be used to playing bouncy and short ball but by making dead and spinning wickets in Pak the end result will always be the same what you see in SA.
Folks, I'm going to focus on neighbor's match this week otherwise our "Garibonka Kohli, Dhoni etc." in our circus will make me feel bitter and jealous for another 2 days. Unlike us, at least there is a chance that Aussies may put up some fight.
I’m reiterating, Pakistan should retire from test cricket until they find competitive players. They should avoid playing with world class teams and withdraw unconditionally form test cricket immediately.
pakistani team looks good on paper not in reality.
India's school team can easily beat Pakistan.
Azhar should have retired from all formats. Bring youngsters not relatives if really want to score at least 200.
@Popcorn time, It seems opposite as SA is 123 for 1 in 30 overs
@Ashton, and level of opposition too. India lost 2-1 in South Africa few months back and won the third test which was dead rubber.
Great job by the South African bowlers.
@Joe, Who cares? This is a 2nd tier Australian team.
@dawn, amir is again having negative effects on rest of the bowlers. This has been the case with him for a long time. He should politely be shown the door.
Recall Younis Khan immediately, otherwise bear the results. Shame on Inzamam, who chose his nephew over such legends who were told to retire. Real shame.
Remove the selection team and coaches. Employ local coaches.Pick players who perform in domestic cricket like fawad Alam.We wnot be hurt if we loose after doing all the right things
@Ravi Krishna, nobody sane would deny this. Pak team of the 90s is history, they are mediocre at best now with occasional flashes of individual brilliance. Obsession with failed and over rated players like amir will continue to haunt them and effect their results. Bowling is also weak now, not just the batting.
Once again, weaknesses in batting order have been exposed, as all top players failed to survive against SA's fast bowling. What are our coaches doing, have they identified individual player's weaknesses and advised them to overcome them? Simply, miserably performance like first test!
@Vikas P, problem is there are no field restrictions for Pak to score freely and cross 250 or 300. Not possible
@Laughing Hyena, What made u say that? I totally agree that without Smith n warner, Australian team has weakened but they still hv quality players like Starc, cummins, Lyon. Even India is playing without Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw, Bhuvi
@Waseem Sarwar, India won t20 series 2-1 n odi 5-1 in South Africa last year
@Haryanavi_chora, you can choose an Indian site to express hate, apparently claiming to be very broad minded but mind is full of filth and hate. Cheers
@Danish, : Emirati flat soul less pitches are tailor made for our team and we were performing well..South african pitches are bouncy and no other country complained.. Many teams defeated them in their own pitches..
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, No chance. India is already 303/4, and I think another100 more to come.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I love your love for green shirts. Regards, Raj Hundal, Calgary CANADA
Pakistanis should accept the fact that cricket talent is rapidly declining in Pakistan. It is not because of lack of love of cricket but because of less international cricket within Pakistan.
Well done Sarfaraz, not only we will lose 2nd test. we will also lose World cup.
Karachi Player should be get rid off.