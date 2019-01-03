Pakistan slips to 75-5 at lunch against South Africa

Pakistan struggled against South Africa's all-out pace attack to slip to 75-5 at lunch on Thursday on the opening day of the second Test.

South Africa's four fast bowlers all had wickets, with Duanne Olivier taking two and Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada one each to leave Pakistan reeling at Newlands.

South Africa won the first Test by six wickets and was in total control in Cape Town after winning the toss and putting Pakistan in to bat.

Shan Masood was 17 not out and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed 16 not out.

South Africa recalled Vernon Philander to join Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Duanne Olivier in a four-man pace attack and dropped spinner Keshav Maharaj to make way for Philander as it seeks a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan also brought back a frontline fast bowler with Mohammad Abbas returning from a shoulder injury to take the place of Hasan Ali. Pakistan retained spinner Yasir Shah to play alongside quicks Abbas, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi.

Squads:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier. Pakistan: Imamul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas.