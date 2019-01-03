DAWN.COM

Pakistan slips to 75-5 at lunch against South Africa

APUpdated January 03, 2019

Fakhar Zaman hits the ball high loosing his wicket during the first day of the second Test match against South Africa. — AFP
Asad Shafiq watches the ball run to the boundary on day one of the second Test match. —AP
Pakistan struggled against South Africa's all-out pace attack to slip to 75-5 at lunch on Thursday on the opening day of the second Test.

South Africa's four fast bowlers all had wickets, with Duanne Olivier taking two and Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada one each to leave Pakistan reeling at Newlands.

South Africa won the first Test by six wickets and was in total control in Cape Town after winning the toss and putting Pakistan in to bat.

Shan Masood was 17 not out and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed 16 not out.

South Africa recalled Vernon Philander to join Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Duanne Olivier in a four-man pace attack and dropped spinner Keshav Maharaj to make way for Philander as it seeks a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan also brought back a frontline fast bowler with Mohammad Abbas returning from a shoulder injury to take the place of Hasan Ali. Pakistan retained spinner Yasir Shah to play alongside quicks Abbas, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi.

Squads:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier. Pakistan: Imamul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 03, 2019 01:34pm

As much as millions of domestic and global fans, supporters, sponsors, backers, cheer leaders and lovers of greenshirts sincerely want them to win from the bottom of their hearts, it seems to be an uphill task for Sarfraz and party the to pickup the pieces, reorganize, regroup and rejuvenate to bounce back in the second test match starting today against the formidable South Africa at Cape Town.

Recommend 0
Raghav
Jan 03, 2019 02:04pm

Waheed Batsman Fakar gone

Recommend 0
Raghav
Jan 03, 2019 02:06pm

Imam gone

Recommend 0
Srini
Jan 03, 2019 02:07pm

Oh dear, 2 down already, guys kindly stick on for some time, don't score runs in a hurry, just stay.

Recommend 0
Real Salaria
Jan 03, 2019 02:16pm

if test matches were limited to 3 days, than definitely Pakistan would have lost less number of matches than what they do now. And also 4th and 5th day tickets wouldn't have to be refunded

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 03, 2019 02:24pm

Hasan Ali was bowling well. Why was he dropped?

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_chora
Jan 03, 2019 02:24pm

All the best team south Africa, you have billion supporters back in India...

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Jan 03, 2019 02:27pm

Awful toss to lose. South Africa have eliminated the only week link in their bowling which was their spinner. Over to Azhar and Shan. hopefully our middle order can get us out of this mess.

Recommend 0
SUV
Jan 03, 2019 02:31pm

All out before tea , that seems to the primary objective for pakistani players.

Recommend 0
aldab
Jan 03, 2019 02:34pm

131 All Out....Best of luck to reach even 131......Afghan can better bat than Pak...

Recommend 0
PORK
Jan 03, 2019 02:44pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Pakistan will win only if you stop writing poems.

Recommend 0
K. Haqe
Jan 03, 2019 02:55pm

Fakhar Zama is getting chance in every format but performance is so poor. 1 to 5 top order is continue going on flop except Babar. Super Flop Batsman. How funny selectors.

Recommend 0
Ashton
Jan 03, 2019 03:00pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Who makes use of so many synonyms?

Recommend 0
Arindam
Jan 03, 2019 03:15pm

Already 5 down for 55

Recommend 0

