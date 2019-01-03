PM Imran Khan reaches Turkey on two-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday travelled to Turkey on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier will discuss the "entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as [the] regional and international situation" with President Erdogan. During his stay in Ankara, Prime Minister Khan will address a business forum and hold meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors.

"The visit will help explore new avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economic, trade and commercial relations," added Radio Pakistan.

This is Prime Minister Khan's first visit to the country after assuming office.

A high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Adviser to the Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, is accompanying the premier on the trip.

The prime minister has visited several countries — including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China and Malaysia — after his election to the top office in an effort to strengthen bilateral and economic relations and secure foreign investment for the country.

Pakistan and Turkey have enjoyed close ties over the years. In February, during the vote on US's motion to ‘grey list’ Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting, the only country left opposing the motion was Turkey. In August, even before he had taken the oath of the prime ministerial office, Imran Khan had extended his support to Ankara, which at the time was embroiled in an intense trade dispute with the United States.

In October, President Arif Alvi and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan had agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation between the two "brotherly countries" during the former's visit to Turkey.