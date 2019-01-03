DAWN.COM

PM Imran Khan reaches Turkey on two-day visit

Dawn.comUpdated January 03, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday travelled to Turkey on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier will discuss the "entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as [the] regional and international situation" with President Erdogan. During his stay in Ankara, Prime Minister Khan will address a business forum and hold meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors.

"The visit will help explore new avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economic, trade and commercial relations," added Radio Pakistan.

This is Prime Minister Khan's first visit to the country after assuming office.

A high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Adviser to the Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, is accompanying the premier on the trip.

The prime minister has visited several countries — including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China and Malaysia — after his election to the top office in an effort to strengthen bilateral and economic relations and secure foreign investment for the country.

Pakistan and Turkey have enjoyed close ties over the years. In February, during the vote on US's motion to ‘grey list’ Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting, the only country left opposing the motion was Turkey. In August, even before he had taken the oath of the prime ministerial office, Imran Khan had extended his support to Ankara, which at the time was embroiled in an intense trade dispute with the United States.

In October, President Arif Alvi and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan had agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation between the two "brotherly countries" during the former's visit to Turkey.

Mohan
Jan 03, 2019 12:49pm

Visit on invitation of Erdoğan. He he sponsoring also.

Vivek
Jan 03, 2019 12:53pm

Remember Turkey has 93 billiondollars in its foreign reserves

Love Your Country
Jan 03, 2019 12:54pm

Let's see what we will learn from Turkey's elected government.

Nomi Goraya
Jan 03, 2019 12:55pm

once upon a time our PM announced that there would be no foreign trips in first six months same pretext was used when our PM did not attend UNSC annual meeting. Well said a leader is not leader if he does not take U turn. My be PM is confident that his information minister and water minister have the right ethics to defend any situation? Bravo dear PM and welcome to NEW PAKISTAN

Humaid Khan
Jan 03, 2019 01:01pm

Look like a good agenda to talk to Turkish leadership. The PM may also ask for more scholarships for Pakistani students to study in Turkish universities and colleges. He may also includes in the agenda to seek favorable conditions for employment of Pakistani personnel>Good luck people PM

Saood
Jan 03, 2019 01:10pm

Why not connentrat on issues at home instead of making foreign trips.

Phoney_Baloney
Jan 03, 2019 01:12pm

How much loan are you going to ask for?

Mike
Jan 03, 2019 01:54pm

When is Khan visiting India. ? It's also a friendly country and he is aware of it.

Akashwani
Jan 03, 2019 02:30pm

He should focus more on domestic issues than roaming around on taxpayers money.

Srini
Jan 03, 2019 03:03pm

PM should also think of touring other countries apart from Gulf.

Wellwisher
Jan 03, 2019 03:34pm

PM was not to visit so many countries

Reynolds
Jan 03, 2019 03:41pm

Good to see foreign policy neglect of past governments is being addressed, slowly but most certainly surely.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 03, 2019 03:41pm

Good luck PM Imran Khan and only discuss what is mutually beneficial for both countries - don't even discuss NS's, SS's or AAZ's relief packages or NRO.

khosla
Jan 03, 2019 03:52pm

turkey to aid pakistan in forein reserve

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 03, 2019 03:58pm

@Nomi Goraya , - I find your comments negative and illogical. You should know that in order to run government more effectively, both PM and his ministers have to review the political, financial and social issues and make decisions accordingly. This is being done in an efficient way - have patience and stop spreading pessimistic news and fake propogade!

srinivas
Jan 03, 2019 04:10pm

is not going to US?

Saad
Jan 03, 2019 04:32pm

Nawaz Government gave big contracts to Turkish President's son in law, and Nawaz and Shahbaz has some personal investments there, PM has great reputation there, so we should hope some good results of his visit.

Wasim Farooqi
Jan 03, 2019 07:48pm

I see lots of comments from Indians mostly negative!

