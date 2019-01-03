NAB to probe graft charges against ex-PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The National Accounta­bility Bureau (NAB) decided on Wednesday to launch investigations into corruption charges against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and some other leaders of opposition parties.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the NAB executive board presided over by its chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

2018 in review: Biggest corruption scandals of the outgoing year

The anti-graft watchdog also clarified that the tradition of sharing details of its board meeting with people was not aimed at hurting anyone as inquiries and investigations into allegations were not final. NAB decides to take action against the accused only after checking and sifting the facts.

According to a spokesman for NAB, the executive board authorised two investigations against Mr Abbasi, being former minister for petroleum and natural resources; Arshad Mirza, former petroleum secretary; Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq, former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil; Yaqub Sattar, deputy managing director of the PSO; Mohammad Naeemuddin Khan, president/chief operating officer of the Bank of Punjab, and others.

Bureau’s executive board authorises 20 inquiries against various personalities, including PPP leaders

One of the investigations will be carried out against Mr Abbasi for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The second relates to the appointment of Naeemuddin as president of the Bank of Punjab.

Also read: Let’s ask questions about our LNG deals

The meeting authorised 20 inquiries against various personalities, including leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). They include Mian Imtiaz, former member of the National Assembly; Mian Ibrahim; Mian Ejaz Aamir; Sohail Anwar Sial, former Sindh minister for interior; Ali Anwar Sial; Jam Khan Shoro, former Sindh minister for local bodies; Zahid Ali Bhurgari, former Sindh minister; Abdul Jabbar Khan, former political consultant; Amanullah Sial, chairman of Mehran Cooperative Society; Ali Usman of Stock Brokerage Private Limited; Khalida Anwar; M. Usman Tasadduq and others.

An inquiry has also been ordered against retired Justice Malik Mohammad Qayyum, former attorney general, for his alleged suspicious bank transactions.

Farooq Awan, former information technology secretary; M/s Gold Transmit Network Technology Private Limited, Karachi; M/s Green Apple Super Market Private Limited, Lahore; Shahid Malik; Shahbaz Yasin Malik; Saima Shahbaz Malik; owners of Hilton Pharma Limited; M/s D Baloch, contractor; officers/officials of the Sindh irrigation department, Mohammad Ramzan Awan, former secretary of the Sindh local government department; Mohammad Tariq Awan, former secretary of the Workers Welfare Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Fareedullah, secretary of the WWB, KP; Liaquat Ali Bhatti, SDO of the education department; Deedar Hussein Jalbani, former DPO of the education department, Kambar-Shahdadkot; Qamar Raza Baloch, former deputy commissioner of Shahdadkot; officers of the National Highway Authority for Old Larkana Package; Abdul Razzaq, executive engineer; Syed Qalandar Hussein Shah, former chairman of Bahawalnagar District Council; officer/officials of District Council, Bahawalnagar; management of East West Company, LLC; management of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited, Karachi; and officers of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, will also face inquiries.

The NAB board decided to refer to Federal Investigation Agency issues of appointment of PIA officers and principal of Girls Cadet College, Mardan.

The meeting approved complaint verification against the Mansha Group and rejected voluntary plea bargain applications of Ali Usman of Stock Brokerage Private Limited, Khalida Anwar, M. Usman Tasadduq and others.

The NAB chairman said the bureau wanted a corruption-free Pakistan and would strictly pursue the policy of ‘accountability for all’. “NAB believes eradication of corruption as its national responsibility and all resources are being utilised to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion. NAB’s priority is to eliminate corruption, arrest proclaimed offenders and make them answerable,” he added.

Justice Iqbal said effective measures were being taken to ensure recovery of the amount looted by various housing societies and directed NAB officers to conduct complaint verification against corrupt elements within the prescribed time frame in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2019