Police reopen missing Chinese engineer case

RAWALPINDI: Following the directives of the federal government, the police have re-opened the case of the kidnapping of Chinese engineer Pingzhi Liu, who went missing under mysterious circumstances while working on a tunnel linked to a river at the Karot Power Project, Kahuta on Dec 20, 2017.

A kidnapping case was registered with the Kahuta police, who had closed the file.

Sources said a deputy superintendent of police has now been assigned the investigation.

Pingzhi Liu had gone missing in Dec 2017 while working on the Karot Power Project

The police suspected that Mr Liu may have gone back to China via land and made all efforts to track him down. The investigation was stopped when they could not find any clue.

The interior ministry has now directed the police to reopen the case and track down the missing engineer.

When Mr Liu went missing, the immigration authorities at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport were alerted but according to the immigration record, he had not left the country by air.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operation) Abdul Qadir Qamar on Wednesday visited the Karot Hydropower Project and checked the security arrangements in place for the protection of the project and its workers.

In addition to the army, 450 to 500 personnel of the Special Protection Unit (SPU), established for the security of foreigners and 35 personnel of the Rawalpindi police have been deployed at the power project.

The Punjab Home Department had already asked the police and SPU to review security checking at the project following the disappearance of the Chinese engineer from the project without a clue.

However, the Chinese builders of the projects view the present security arrangements as a hurdle in the momentum of the construction work.

Since Mr Liu has gone missing, the police, intelligence agencies and SPU personnel have launched searches in and around the construction site and rough areas.

The Chinese government has also taken notice of the difficulties being faced by the project company in regards to security issues including checking and vetting of local staff before hiring.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2019