Army shoots down another Indian spy drone along LoC: ISPR

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday shot down a second Indian ‘spy drone’ within a span of two days along the restive Line of Control, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter.

"Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter. Today in Satwal Sector on Line of Control," the tweet read.

The tweet included picture of the spy drone, but the ISPR chief did not give any more details, at least immediately, as to how deep the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had intruded into Pakistani airspace.

On Tuesday, he had tweeted that army troops had shot down an Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh sector along the LoC.

“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross [the] LoC, In Shaa Allah,” the ISPR chief had added.

It was a clear reference to the claim made by the Indian government more than two years ago that their army commandos had carried out surgical strikes in AJK, on Sept 28, 2016, days after an attack on an army base in Uri in held Kashmir had left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Not only that Pakistan had rejected the claim outright as a figment of imagination, the release of the so-called surgical strike videos had also triggered scathing attacks from the Indian opposition parties, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was using it for political gains.

The very claim was recapitulated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview to ANI news agency on Tuesday, which was carried by all Indian media outlets.

According to military sources, the Indian military uses quadcopter for aerial photography of Pakistani posts along the LoC as part of its intelligence-gathering operations and target selection before carrying out cross-LoC shelling.