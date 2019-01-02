President Alvi approves appointment of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as Chief Justice of Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as new Chief Justice of Pakistan, DawnNewsTV reported.

Justice Khosa will assume the charge of his office on January 18 after the retirement of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar a day earlier.

Justice Khosa was born on December 21, 1954, in Dera Ghazi Khan. After completing his undergraduate and master’s degree from the University of Punjab, he went to the United Kingdom for higher studies. He obtained an LLM Degree from the University of Cambridge.

He has also served as an advocate in the Lahore High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan.