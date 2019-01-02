DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Retired Major Geoffrey Langlands passes away at the age of 101 in Lahore

Dawn.comJanuary 02, 2019

Email

Retired Major Geoffrey Langlands. — File
Retired Major Geoffrey Langlands. — File

Retired Major Geoffrey Langlands — revered in Pakistan and abroad for his services in the education sector — passed away in Lahore at the age of 101 years.

During his life, he was honoured with Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Order of St. Michael and St. George, and Order of British Empire by the Queen of England for his contribution to humanity and education.

Langlands was born on Oct 21, 1917 in Yorkshire, England. After his initial education, he became a school teacher in Croydon. He joined the British Army in 1939 and volunteered for services in the Indian Army in 1944. After partition of the subcontinent, he was transferred to the Pakistan Army, which he willingly accepted.

He was holding the rank of a major when he retired. On the request of the then president, Ayub Khan, he stayed in Pakistan and was given a job at Aitchison College in 1954. In 1974, he was made the head master of Prep School.

In 1979, he was asked to give up his comfortable job at Aitchison to take up a difficult but rewarding job in North Waziristan, a challenge he could not refuse. He was appointed as principal to Razmak Cadet College. He served there until 1989.

“More than 300 students from Razmak Cadet College made into the Army as commissioned officers — 17 made lieutenant colonels. They are some of the finest men today,” Langlands had said proudly back in 2010, remembering the school where he was principal for ten years.

Later, he took over as principal of Sayurj Public School, Chitral, which was at its initial stages. Langlands developed the school, expanded it, purchased land for it and made constructions thereon after raising funds for it. The school was renamed after him and is now called the Langlands School and College, Chitral. Langlands served as the principal until the age of 95.

"Pakistan has lost a great friend and teacher of generations of its students," said British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew on Twitter following Langlands' demise.

Among Langlands' students were Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other high-profile personalities.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2019

PTI’s plan in Sindh

The PTI has been unable to justify its stance either politically or legally.
January 02, 2019

NFC reconstitution

THE move towards the reconstitution of the National Finance Commission is an important step forward, though the real...
January 02, 2019

Reducing food waste

THIS week, Britain appointed its first food waste chief in its effort to decrease the tons of food that restaurants,...
Updated January 01, 2019

Challenges in 2019

The new year is on track to be one of the toughest economically and financially that the country's seen in recent times.
Updated January 01, 2019

Bangladesh poll sweep

Those following elections in the subcontinent may be excused for receiving the news from Bangladesh with trepidation.
Updated January 01, 2019

The missing girls

The high occurrence of female foeticide is Pakistan’s hidden shame, rarely spoken about.