Names of 172 suspects placed on ECL in fake accounts case to be sent to review committee

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced that a list of 172 individuals who had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the fake accounts case will be sent to a review committee functioning under the interior ministry.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting of the federal cabinet, Chaudhry said the move is in accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, which had directed the cabinet on Monday to reconsider its “hasty decision” of placing the names of 172 people, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other PPP stalwarts, on the no-fly list.

The ECL review committee of the interior ministry will present a report in the cabinet next week stating the reasons "why the placement of the [172] names on the ECL should be reviewed".

Editorial: Meaningful accountability

"After looking at the material [submitted by the review committee], it will be decided how this matter goes forward."

Explaining the procedure of adding names on the ECL, Chaudhry said the relevant investigation agency first sends its recommendations to the interior ministry. The ministry then forwards the names to the cabinet for implementation.

He said the current cabinet had made the "principled" decision to add names of suspects on the no-fly list whenever a JIT or agency sends them "and according to that same policy, we added the [172] names on ECL when they were sent to us by the JIT". He said there were precedents in national politics to support this decision.

"We have seen that in Pakistan, whoever could prove to be helpful in investigations was made to flee the country," he said, citing the "most glaring" example of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who he alleged had fled the country on then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's airplane and has since not returned.

And so the cabinet will decide the fate of the 172 individuals' names keeping in view these "bitter examples" following the review committee's recommendations, the minister revealed.

On the recommendations of the JIT, the federal cabinet had in its meeting on December 27 decided to place the names of 172 individuals on the ECL, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Murad Ali Shah, Farooq H. Naek and several other leaders and provincial ministers belonging to the PPP.