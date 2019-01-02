Chinese defence contractor begins construction of warship for export to Pakistan: China Daily
China has started building an advanced warship that would be exported to Pakistan under a defence agreement between the neighbouring countries, China Daily reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper, that quoted China State Shipbuilding Corp — one of the largest state-owned defence contractor — said that the construction of the ship had started in the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai and is a version of China's most advanced warship.
Though the Chinese corporation did not specify the type, China Daily quoted Pakistan Navy as saying that the ship's class is Type 054AP, that is based on China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's Type 054A frigate. Pakistan has ordered four such ships, the newspaper said, quoting a statement by the Pakistan Navy.
In June last year, Pakistan Navy had announced that it was purchasing two multirole Type 054A frigates from China for bolstering its war-fighting capability. The navy had said that Pakistan’s fleet of Type054A warships would grow to four by 2021.
The PLA Navy has about 30 of the Type 054A ships, each of which has a loaded displacement of 4,000 metric tonnes and is equipped with advanced radars and missiles.
According to a researcher at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, Cao Weidong, it appeared that the equipment installed on the ships will be Chinese, which shows China's "progress in the industry and the Pakistani Navy's confidence in our technology and capability". Previously, Pakistan would always ask its Chinese contractors to install Western radars and weaponry as it believed that West's technology was superior to China's, Weidong said.
"I believe the reason they chose our type is that ours is one of the few that can carry out all of the air-defence, anti-ship and anti-submarine tasks," he said, adding that he believed that the ships will improve Pakistan's naval defence.
The warship will be China's largest and most powerful vessel export, China Daily quoted an insider in China's shipbuilding sector as saying.
"The service of Type 054APs will double the combat power of the Pakistani Navy's surface fleet," the source told the newspaper.
Comments (37)
Exported meaning being sold ?? How much will it cost ?
Great. Pakistan Navy expanding to meet its regional responsibility
At what price?
Let me guess. The warships will be given to Pakistan via payment of a high interest loan like the CPEC projects.
Please we need more money to be spent on betterment our people not on purchase of killing machines.
China will not build hospitals, schools, colleges but will build war strategic materials for Pakistan.
Be ready to pay incoming dollars of loan to China.
modern weapons for a world class armed forces. good.
There is no free lunch in this competitive world
A friend in need is a friend indeed
why you need this war ship, so much money to invested just for what ? you already have nuclear capability, why you need anything else ?
Much needed for costal lines of Gawadar for CPEC.
After Fighter planes, Tanks, Ordinance and now Ships. Good going China Pakistan.
Pakistan and China love you both.
SinoPak Iron Brothers 4 Life!
meanwhile PM is going around asking money for dam building.
Why does all the deals signed by Pakistan looks shady? They just give a gist but never give out any details like cost or what is included in the deal. CPEC is a great example. It's like hanging a beautiful painting on the wall but not letting anyone see it as it will expose something nefarious hidden in it.
Acquisition is good but when the country is facing acute BoP crisis, from where we are going to pay the amount? We must pressure them for (i) long repayment period (ii) manufacture the same here with technology transfer and (iii) receive payment if our currency instead of USD. If are able to manufacture the same here, it will help ancillary industries to get business and more employment generation.
India too has been buying sophisticated milltary hardware. Pakistan needs to narrow the gap.
Good ships in Pak Navy, delivery date is not mentioned
Good step by china..we have to make our defence Strong as much as possible..because our enemies Are bigger then we can imagine..
Better than any ship Iran has.
Very good ploy. These ships will be manned and operated by Chinese from Gwadar port in the name of Pakistan. They will also charge Pakistan for it's operation.
War is not the answer
It is a nice idea to spend money on defence when economy is going south !!!!!
How will be pay them. Do we really need it at this time.
I Presume PMIK will travel in those ships to brotherly countries asking for immdaad to run the country.
Good Chinese goods last a life time,but only if the work
Very important import.imf not needed.
CPEC money going back to China.
Great news but Pakistan must develop her own defense industry. Also, Pakistan must deploy nuclear submarines which is the real name of the game.
fitted with sensors or softwares that would automatically send operational datas to china , once the ship is in pakistan waters.
Good. But what about the price of the deal. No money for education. No money for healthcare and no money for dams. But there is always money for defence.
Is Pakistan in imminent danger to buy these costly warships when country is facing such severe financial hardship ?
How will Pakistan pay?
What is the cost and payment modalities ?.
Oh boy . USA will not be happy. More reason to stay in Afghanistan.
Do we have inspectors monitoring the construction of the warship?
@Rohit, because their is nothing nefarius