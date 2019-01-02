Lahore ATC grants 20-day physical remand of Khadim Rizvi, others
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday granted police a 20-day physical remand of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Pir Afzal Qadri,Pir Ijaz Ashrafi and Hafiz Farooqul Hassan.
Civil Lines police officials, after producing Rizvi in court amid tight security, sought a 60-day remand of the cleric.
Furthermore, they told the ATC judge that interrogators need to conduct accused' photogrammetric test, which according to a counsel, is the process of proving that the person in a video or audio clip is the person accused.
The court, after hearing the arguments, remanded Rizvi and others into police custody for 20 days.
On Nov 23, 2018, Rizvi was taken into 'protective custody' by police from Lahore as law enforcement agencies launched a massive crackdown against workers of TLP.
According to the figures issued by the government, a total of 2,899 people were taken into protective custody from across Punjab while 139 persons from Sindh and 126 from Islamabad were also taken into custody during the crackdown.
The crackdown had come two days before the TLP was going to resume its protest against the Supreme Court's verdict acquitting a blasphemy accused Aasia Bibi.
Violent protests had erupted in different parts of the country as activists of TLP and other religious parties took to the streets and blocked major roads and intersections through sit-ins and by putting barricades in protest against the SC verdict.
Comments (11)
Generally during physical remand they use 3rd degree.
Good he should behind bar
He will open up the minority bashing card in defence and then all will be forgotten and forgiven and accepted as valid by all the people.
Good job law enforcement. Take him to task.
All an eye wash !
@Babu, ... They don't dare do it in his case.
Zero level tolerance should be given to his supporters .
Good job govt PTI ... this is the way to tackle such elements
He is going to spend a very long time in custody. Protective or otherwise.
Very very sensitive issue. Not so simple task is this.
It is going to be something very interesting. The magnitude of the protest they lead is enough to remind us that they have a massive following and sympathy in the religious mainstream. However, the sect from which they extract support is otherwise peaceful. The evolution of the reaction as the case progresses is something interesting for a student of religio-political dynamics. As a student I think that currently the space for protest does not exist in Pakistan. In case of any political unrest, if their stayed behind support decides to cease opportunity, it can be troubling. Anyhow it looks that there will be no reaction on the streets for the time being. No doubt there will be a cost for this proceeding for the state; and state probably have already weighed pros and cons. PTM and TLP have caught attention of the state in recent times though through opposing ideologies. What is shared by these two movements is the ability of their leadership to communicate good or bad, directly to their audience without let or hindrance and without chewing words; something state is not used to absorb or ignore.