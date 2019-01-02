DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 miners killed in another coal mine blast in Balochistan's Dukki district

Syed Ali ShahJanuary 02, 2019

Email

This file photo shows rescue efforts being made near a coal mine after a blast early in May 2018. — DawnNewsTV/File
This file photo shows rescue efforts being made near a coal mine after a blast early in May 2018. — DawnNewsTV/File

Four coal miners burnt to death as result of a methane gas blast inside a coal mine in Balochistan's Dukki district on Wednesday morning, less than a week after three miners lost their lives in the same area.

The incident occurred in coal-rich Chamalang area of Dukki district.

Dukki's district police officer, Sardar Hashim Khan, said one coal miner sustained serious injuries as a result of the blast.

Khan said all the victims, two of whom were siblings, belonged to the same family from neighboring Afghanistan. The coal miners on their own retrieved bodies of their colleagues from the mine.

"Miners were extracting coal from thousands feet inside the mine when the tragedy struck," a levies official said.

Taking notice of the deaths, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan ordered the concerned quarters to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Hazardous working conditions inside coal mines of Balochistan have been claiming precious human lives. As per the statistics provided by the provincial Mines and Minerals Development Department, over 1,000 coal miners have died in such kind of incidents during the last 18 years in Balochistan.

Last week, three miners were killed and four others injured in two separate incidents in the Chamalang coal mines range in Dukki district. The victims' bodies were completely burnt as fire erupted in the mine after the blast.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2019

PTI’s plan in Sindh

The PTI has been unable to justify its stance either politically or legally.
January 02, 2019

NFC reconstitution

THE move towards the reconstitution of the National Finance Commission is an important step forward, though the real...
January 02, 2019

Reducing food waste

THIS week, Britain appointed its first food waste chief in its effort to decrease the tons of food that restaurants,...
Updated January 01, 2019

Challenges in 2019

The new year is on track to be one of the toughest economically and financially that the country's seen in recent times.
Updated January 01, 2019

Bangladesh poll sweep

Those following elections in the subcontinent may be excused for receiving the news from Bangladesh with trepidation.
Updated January 01, 2019

The missing girls

The high occurrence of female foeticide is Pakistan’s hidden shame, rarely spoken about.