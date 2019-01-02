Girls in 2011 Kohistan video were killed, Supreme Court told

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have discovered that the four Kohistan girls seen cheering on male dancers in a 2011 video were killed, the KP additional advocate general told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The Kohistan video scandal made headlines in 2012 when the boys and girls were killed by members of their tribe on the orders of a jirga after a mobile phone video of them dancing at a wedding in the remote village of Sartai in Kohistan emerged on social media. The apex court had taken suo motu notice of the case after reports surfaced that clerics had allegedly issued orders for the killing of the boys and girls in the video.

Officials had claimed that the murders did not take place and the girls were alive. The concerned families had also produced underage girls in the court to prove the claim. However, rights activist Farzana Bari who was part of a fact finding delegation sent to the area disputed the claim in 2016 and said that the girls who were brought to court were not the ones seen in the video.

In today's hearing, the chief justice recalled that the court had formed three commissions to look into the matter and inquired about what their reports had revealed.

The prosecutor told the court that imposters had been produced in place of the girls seen in the video and that the commission was misinformed that no one had been murdered.

"Farzana Bari was also part of one commission, what was her point of view?" the chief justice asked.

"Farzana Bari disagreed with the report, and now it has been proven that her suspicions were correct and the girls were murdered," the prosecutor said.

Nine people have been named in the challan, he added.

The Supreme Court ordered the prosecutor to prepare a challan and submit it within 10 days and wrapped up the case. The case is ongoing in a local court in Kohistan.

Justice Nisar, outlining the steps the victims' families could take, suggested that if they wished for the case to be heard by an anti-terrorism court, they could file an appeal in the high court.

"If the victims' families feel at any point that justice has not been served, they can file an appeal in the Supreme Court to hear the case again," the chief justice told a brother of one of the victims.