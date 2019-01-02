DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Girls in 2011 Kohistan video were killed, Supreme Court told

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 02, 2019

Email

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have discovered that the four Kohistan girls seen cheering on male dancers in a 2011 video were killed. ─ File photo
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have discovered that the four Kohistan girls seen cheering on male dancers in a 2011 video were killed. ─ File photo

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have discovered that the four Kohistan girls seen cheering on male dancers in a 2011 video were killed, the KP additional advocate general told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The Kohistan video scandal made headlines in 2012 when the boys and girls were killed by members of their tribe on the orders of a jirga after a mobile phone video of them dancing at a wedding in the remote village of Sartai in Kohistan emerged on social media. The apex court had taken suo motu notice of the case after reports surfaced that clerics had allegedly issued orders for the killing of the boys and girls in the video.

Officials had claimed that the murders did not take place and the girls were alive. The concerned families had also produced underage girls in the court to prove the claim. However, rights activist Farzana Bari who was part of a fact finding delegation sent to the area disputed the claim in 2016 and said that the girls who were brought to court were not the ones seen in the video.

In today's hearing, the chief justice recalled that the court had formed three commissions to look into the matter and inquired about what their reports had revealed.

The prosecutor told the court that imposters had been produced in place of the girls seen in the video and that the commission was misinformed that no one had been murdered.

"Farzana Bari was also part of one commission, what was her point of view?" the chief justice asked.

"Farzana Bari disagreed with the report, and now it has been proven that her suspicions were correct and the girls were murdered," the prosecutor said.

Nine people have been named in the challan, he added.

The Supreme Court ordered the prosecutor to prepare a challan and submit it within 10 days and wrapped up the case. The case is ongoing in a local court in Kohistan.

Justice Nisar, outlining the steps the victims' families could take, suggested that if they wished for the case to be heard by an anti-terrorism court, they could file an appeal in the high court.

"If the victims' families feel at any point that justice has not been served, they can file an appeal in the Supreme Court to hear the case again," the chief justice told a brother of one of the victims.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2019

PTI’s plan in Sindh

The PTI has been unable to justify its stance either politically or legally.
January 02, 2019

NFC reconstitution

THE move towards the reconstitution of the National Finance Commission is an important step forward, though the real...
January 02, 2019

Reducing food waste

THIS week, Britain appointed its first food waste chief in its effort to decrease the tons of food that restaurants,...
Updated January 01, 2019

Challenges in 2019

The new year is on track to be one of the toughest economically and financially that the country's seen in recent times.
Updated January 01, 2019

Bangladesh poll sweep

Those following elections in the subcontinent may be excused for receiving the news from Bangladesh with trepidation.
Updated January 01, 2019

The missing girls

The high occurrence of female foeticide is Pakistan’s hidden shame, rarely spoken about.