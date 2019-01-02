DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB chief defends 90-day remand, plea bargain

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 02, 2019

Email

NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal rejects criticism, saying investigation cannot be completed in 15 days. — File photo
NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal rejects criticism, saying investigation cannot be completed in 15 days. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: National Accoun­t­ability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Tuesday defended laws relating to physical remand of accused and plea bargain.

Speaking at a function held to distribute recovered money among the victims of different scams at the Rawalpindi NAB, Justice Iqbal said the provisions of NAB laws had not been declared ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘illegal’ even by the Supreme Court during their thorough study in the Asfandyar Wali case.

Regarding criticism of physical remand of the accused for 90 days, he said: “NAB cannot complete its investigation in 15 days.”

Rejects criticism, saying investigation cannot be completed in 15 days

The NAB chief said he had a great respect for parliament and always abided by its directives, but it was illogical to force the bureau to go for a 15-day remand.

“It [corruption] is not a crime like robbery, dacoity or murder in which police arrest the accused, record their confessional statements, visit the crime scene and present the challan before a court,” he said.

Justice Iqbal said: “NAB deals with the white-collar crime in which money is transferred from Lahore [for example] to the US via Islamabad and Dubai and property is purchased through this money in the US or it is deposited in banks there.”

He said it had become difficult to get information about an accused and his/her assets from foreign countries because they had their own laws and policies.

Supporting the provision of plea bargain in the NAB Ordinance, 1999, Justice Iqbal claimed that no other anti-graft agency could collect that amount of money which NAB had recovered through plea bargain.

He said the Rawalpindi NAB had always played a prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of the bureau.

Justice Iqbal distributed Rs748 million among the victims of three housing societies — Shaheen Foun­dation, Tele Town Housing Socie­ties and Chargia Housing Society, Wah.

He said that because of NAB’s proactive strategy and excellent perform­ance for eradication of corruption from the country, the Corruption Perception Index of Pakistan had continuously decreased. Organisations like Pildat, Mishal, Gillani and Gallop Survey, Transparency International and World Economic Forum had acknowledged NAB’s performance, he added.

“Our success as the country’s biggest apex anti-corruption agency inspires us to redouble our efforts in performance of our national duty with more professionalism, dedication and commitment to eradicate the menace of corruption from our beloved motherland in all its forms and manifestations,” he added.

He said NAB’s conviction rate was more than 70 per cent and it had recovered Rs297 billion since its inception from corrupt elements. “Today 1,210 corruption references are under trial involving Rs900 billion,” he said.

The NAB chief said the bureau was the only organisation in the world with whom China had signed a memorandum of understanding to streamline cooperation in the field of anti-corruption and to oversee projects being undertaken under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

NAB has established its first forensic science lab which has facilities of digital forensics, questioning documents and analysing fingerprints.

He said that the bureau had introduced a new system of Combine Inve­stigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

“A system of CIT comprising a director, additional director, investigation officer and a senior legal counsel has been put in place. This will not only lend quality to the work but also ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings. The results of CIT are very encouraging,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rawal­pi­n­di NAB director general Irfan Naeem Mangi said 7,841 complaints were rece­ived last year and more than 7,000 of them were disposed of.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2019

PTI’s plan in Sindh

The PTI has been unable to justify its stance either politically or legally.
January 02, 2019

NFC reconstitution

THE move towards the reconstitution of the National Finance Commission is an important step forward, though the real...
January 02, 2019

Reducing food waste

THIS week, Britain appointed its first food waste chief in its effort to decrease the tons of food that restaurants,...
Updated January 01, 2019

Challenges in 2019

The new year is on track to be one of the toughest economically and financially that the country's seen in recent times.
Updated January 01, 2019

Bangladesh poll sweep

Those following elections in the subcontinent may be excused for receiving the news from Bangladesh with trepidation.
Updated January 01, 2019

The missing girls

The high occurrence of female foeticide is Pakistan’s hidden shame, rarely spoken about.