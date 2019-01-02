DAWN.COM

Shahbaz’s MRI report shows complications in spinal disks

Ikram JunaidiUpdated January 02, 2019

A medical board has decided to examine PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif once again before deciding if he should undergo a surgery. — File photo
ISLAMABAD: The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) report of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif shows complications in his spinal disks.

A medical board formed by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) has decided to examine Mr Sharif once again before deciding that should he undergo a surgery or continue with medication.

A member of the board, Dr Mohammad Zulfiqar Ghouri, told Dawn that according to the MRI report the patient should undergo surgery. But, he added, it had been decided to examine him again on Wednesday (today).

It is pertinent to mention that Mr Sharif has been complaining about back pain for some time due to which his MRI was conducted at Pims on Monday evening.

According to a notification issued by the Pims management and available with Dawn, the medial board was chaired by professor of general surgery Dr Tanvir Khaliq. Other members of the board are professor of general medicine Dr Rauf Niazi, professor of pathology Dr Lubna Nasim, professor of radiology Dr Shehla Zamir, head of cardiology department Dr Naeem Malik, head of oncology department Dr Qasim M. Butter, head of gastroenterology department Dr Mashood Ali and deputy executive director Dr Mohamamd Zulfiqar Ghouri.

Mr Sharif, who is also the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s president, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on Oct 5 on corruption charges in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing scheme case.

After issuance of his production orders by the National Assembly speaker, Mr Sharif was brought to Islamabad so that he could attend assembly’s sessions.

As Mr Sharif has now been made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, he is expected to spend more time in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2019

