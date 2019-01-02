DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SECP hits back at FIA for midnight raid

Kalbe AliUpdated January 02, 2019

Email

SECP policy board chairman criticises government and FIA for conducting raid on SECP office. ─ Reuters/File
SECP policy board chairman criticises government and FIA for conducting raid on SECP office. ─ Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Policy Board Chairman Khalid Mirza has criticised the government as well as the the Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) for conducting a raid on the SECP head office.

“Such practice may be justified for those entities that may hide records or facts, but conducting a midnight raid at a regulatory body was an illegal act by the FIA. Will FIA or NAB conduct a midnight raid at any court or a ministry?” Mirza asked in a statement issued from abroad.

Mirza, who is in the US on a personal visit, also said that the policy board will conduct an inquiry into the matter.

“I am not for protecting corrupt elements or corruption in any form — but all the activities of SECP are regulated and documented — such acts by any investigation agency will eventually lead to lowering the stature of SECP in the eyes of corporate sector and other entities regulated by the commission,” he deplored.

He also referred to the FIA raid on the SECP head office on the night of Dec 26, 2018 and said that the agency staff pondered for more than one hour only to show their lack of understanding, but all the relevant documents were given to them by the SECP officials who arrived around one hour after the raid as they were informed by the security staff.

Mirza said that the FIA, NAB or any other institution could have obtained all the required documents simply by making an official demand.

“I will write to the SECP that they too should have their prestige and not allow any agency to get into the office this way, besides I will also write to the (finance) minister that lowering the stature of SECP or any other regulator will not benefit the ongoing fight against corruption,” he added.

Mirza is the first chairman of SECP Policy Board from the private sector as the previous governments had traditionally given the charge to secretary finance.

Speaking on the JIT report he said where it was alleged that the SECP official did not protect the minority shareholders as the time of mergers of Atlas Bank, Mybank, Arif Habib Bank with Summit Bank. “I do not contest the understanding of those who placed this observation in the JIT report, but usually people know that all bank mergers are approved by the State Bank, not the SECP,” he remarked.

He added that there were legal ways to move forward, seek information and correct the wrongdoings but creating hype and an environment of disrespect for institutions was not correct.

The JIT report on fake accounts case was submitted in the Supreme Court and the observation no.70 of the report accused SECP officials for not protecting the interests of minority shareholders in the merger of three loss-making banks with Summit Bank.

Based on JIT report the FIA team raided SECP head office late night last week and took away some relevant files.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2019

PTI’s plan in Sindh

The PTI has been unable to justify its stance either politically or legally.
January 02, 2019

NFC reconstitution

THE move towards the reconstitution of the National Finance Commission is an important step forward, though the real...
January 02, 2019

Reducing food waste

THIS week, Britain appointed its first food waste chief in its effort to decrease the tons of food that restaurants,...
Updated January 01, 2019

Challenges in 2019

The new year is on track to be one of the toughest economically and financially that the country's seen in recent times.
Updated January 01, 2019

Bangladesh poll sweep

Those following elections in the subcontinent may be excused for receiving the news from Bangladesh with trepidation.
Updated January 01, 2019

The missing girls

The high occurrence of female foeticide is Pakistan’s hidden shame, rarely spoken about.