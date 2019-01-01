DAWN.COM

4 security personnel martyred in attack on FC training centre Loralai

Dawn.comJanuary 01, 2019

Security personnel challenged the terrorists at the entry point of the residential compound of the training centre. —File
Four security personnel were martyred during an attempt by terrorists to storm the residential and administration compound inside a Frontier Corps (FC) training centre in Balochistan's Loralai district on Tuesday, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Also, four terrorists were killed in the clearance operation undertaken by security forces following the attack.

According to the ISPR, the security personnel challenged the terrorists at the entry point of the "residential/administration compound of the training centre" and foiled their attempt to enter the facility.

Having failed to enter the residential compound, the terrorists reportedly opened indiscriminate fire and entered a compound adjacent to the checkpost which was immediately cordoned off by security forces.

The exchange of fire at the checkpost left four security personnel martyred and two others injured.

An operation was launched to neutralise the terrorists inside the compound and the four militants were subsequently shot dead. One of the attackers was a suicide bomber who blew himself up during the final stage of the clearance operation, according to the military's media wing.

"The valiant and timely action of security forces denied entry of terrorists into [the] residential area which would have resulted into more number of casualties," read the ISPR statement.

The martyred security personnel were identified as Subedar Major Munawar, Havildar Iqbal Khan, Havildar Bilal and Sepoy Naqshab.

TERRORISM IN PAKISTAN
Pakistan

