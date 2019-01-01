PM Khan calls for developing a business plan to revive PIA as profitable institution

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to develop a comprehensive business plan to revive Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as a profitable institution, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the ongoing reforms of the national carrier.

Khan said PIA had become a liability due to the mismanagement and corruption for which taxpayers had to share the burden, the report added.

Expressing satisfaction on the current PIA administration, the prime minister asked PIA Chairman Arshad Malik to develop a comprehensive strategy to overcome the losses the airline was facing.

In his briefing to the prime minister, the PIA chairman said that the total deficit of the airline stood at Rs414.3 billion.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Air Force Chief Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar, Senator Faisal Javed and others also attended the meeting.

The national flag carrier is currently facing a deficit of Rs500 million on seven international routes in addition to the loss on domestic routes.