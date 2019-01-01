PM Khan calls for developing a business plan to revive PIA as profitable institution
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to develop a comprehensive business plan to revive Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as a profitable institution, Radio Pakistan reported.
The premier said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the ongoing reforms of the national carrier.
Khan said PIA had become a liability due to the mismanagement and corruption for which taxpayers had to share the burden, the report added.
Expressing satisfaction on the current PIA administration, the prime minister asked PIA Chairman Arshad Malik to develop a comprehensive strategy to overcome the losses the airline was facing.
In his briefing to the prime minister, the PIA chairman said that the total deficit of the airline stood at Rs414.3 billion.
Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Air Force Chief Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar, Senator Faisal Javed and others also attended the meeting.
The national flag carrier is currently facing a deficit of Rs500 million on seven international routes in addition to the loss on domestic routes.
Comments (16)
PIA is a loss-making airlines flying in profit-making routes !
Cut the staff. After Syrian Air, PIA has second worst employee-to-aircraft ratio.
@M. Emad, why do you have to poke your nose in every matter of ours
Fire the employee given job not on merit. No more political hiring.
PIA was deliberately let down by management to support Blue Air & other private carriers. PIA has the potential to recapture lost market and glory. PIA management needs to take some tough decisions like no new induction for 5years,reduce over staffing,improve services and make fairs competitive.
no need any plan to revive airline, PIA has profitable route to make profile. terminate the political basis hiring staff, cut down the expenses and provide the best facility in the airline
Walk the Walk instead of Talk the Talk.
Loss making routes should be temporarily closed till the time of converting into profitability.
This will be the toughest test for Imran Khan and will be the real victorious if revive the corrupt PIA
Only option is to clean up first and then privatize it
If there is political will, the airline can be turned around. Previous governments showed no such will. Instead were using this institution for their political gains.
Do something NEW in NAYA PAKISTAN! the business plan for a dying organization is just a waste of time. This organization needs major overhaul.
Can not fault the staff of PIA, they were wonderful , and it is not their fault that they do not have the tools. not enough blankets, screen none of them worked. I came with my family on Sunday, they were very helpful I hear the other day the flight left 4 hours early, It's the management that need to get their act right.
I'm a proud PIA Traveller...this is an easy task to take over gulf airliners...I live in Toronto and if and when I go to Pakistan I wanna get home directly. There are lots of Pakistani people live abroad opposed to UAE QATAR or any middle eastern countries. PIA have an upper hand to bring the business it has lost. Even I can revive this airliner
About a decade and a half ago, PIA signed a hosting agreement with Sabre Corporation for providing hosting services that included a reservation system that is costing the carrier an arm and a leg, The Sabre system replaced PIA's own home-grown system that was based on a technology of the Sixties. It is still not too late for PIA to begin developing its own reservation system and thereby saving millions of dollars in hosting and booking fees.
Probably IK have ALADIN lamp to make PIA in to profit with mountain of debt. Airline have no money to buy new aircrafts and even no money to maintain the old planes with surplus staff