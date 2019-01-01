DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan calls for developing a business plan to revive PIA as profitable institution

Dawn.comJanuary 01, 2019

Email

Imran Khan chairs meeting to review the ongoing reforms of the national carrier. —Dawn Archives
Imran Khan chairs meeting to review the ongoing reforms of the national carrier. —Dawn Archives

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to develop a comprehensive business plan to revive Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as a profitable institution, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the ongoing reforms of the national carrier.

Khan said PIA had become a liability due to the mismanagement and corruption for which taxpayers had to share the burden, the report added.

Expressing satisfaction on the current PIA administration, the prime minister asked PIA Chairman Arshad Malik to develop a comprehensive strategy to overcome the losses the airline was facing.

In his briefing to the prime minister, the PIA chairman said that the total deficit of the airline stood at Rs414.3 billion.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Air Force Chief Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar, Senator Faisal Javed and others also attended the meeting.

The national flag carrier is currently facing a deficit of Rs500 million on seven international routes in addition to the loss on domestic routes.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

1000 characters
M. Emad
Jan 01, 2019 08:41pm

PIA is a loss-making airlines flying in profit-making routes !

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 01, 2019 08:43pm

Cut the staff. After Syrian Air, PIA has second worst employee-to-aircraft ratio.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Jan 01, 2019 08:50pm

@M. Emad, why do you have to poke your nose in every matter of ours

Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Jan 01, 2019 08:51pm

Fire the employee given job not on merit. No more political hiring.

Recommend 0
Dr.M.S.Awan
Jan 01, 2019 08:57pm

PIA was deliberately let down by management to support Blue Air & other private carriers. PIA has the potential to recapture lost market and glory. PIA management needs to take some tough decisions like no new induction for 5years,reduce over staffing,improve services and make fairs competitive.

Recommend 0
kamran
Jan 01, 2019 08:58pm

no need any plan to revive airline, PIA has profitable route to make profile. terminate the political basis hiring staff, cut down the expenses and provide the best facility in the airline

Recommend 0
PAK-1
Jan 01, 2019 09:07pm

Walk the Walk instead of Talk the Talk.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jan 01, 2019 09:09pm

Loss making routes should be temporarily closed till the time of converting into profitability.

Recommend 0
Sixer from Chakwal
Jan 01, 2019 09:23pm

This will be the toughest test for Imran Khan and will be the real victorious if revive the corrupt PIA

Recommend 0
Amir
Jan 01, 2019 09:31pm

Only option is to clean up first and then privatize it

Recommend 0
NeutraView
Jan 01, 2019 09:36pm

If there is political will, the airline can be turned around. Previous governments showed no such will. Instead were using this institution for their political gains.

Recommend 0
Nuh
Jan 01, 2019 09:36pm

Do something NEW in NAYA PAKISTAN! the business plan for a dying organization is just a waste of time. This organization needs major overhaul.

Recommend 0
parveez
Jan 01, 2019 09:45pm

Can not fault the staff of PIA, they were wonderful , and it is not their fault that they do not have the tools. not enough blankets, screen none of them worked. I came with my family on Sunday, they were very helpful I hear the other day the flight left 4 hours early, It's the management that need to get their act right.

Recommend 0
Moazam Nizamani Khan
Jan 01, 2019 09:48pm

I'm a proud PIA Traveller...this is an easy task to take over gulf airliners...I live in Toronto and if and when I go to Pakistan I wanna get home directly. There are lots of Pakistani people live abroad opposed to UAE QATAR or any middle eastern countries. PIA have an upper hand to bring the business it has lost. Even I can revive this airliner

Recommend 0
Majeed at Thani
Jan 01, 2019 09:53pm

About a decade and a half ago, PIA signed a hosting agreement with Sabre Corporation for providing hosting services that included a reservation system that is costing the carrier an arm and a leg, The Sabre system replaced PIA's own home-grown system that was based on a technology of the Sixties. It is still not too late for PIA to begin developing its own reservation system and thereby saving millions of dollars in hosting and booking fees.

Recommend 0
Danish
Jan 01, 2019 10:14pm

Probably IK have ALADIN lamp to make PIA in to profit with mountain of debt. Airline have no money to buy new aircrafts and even no money to maintain the old planes with surplus staff

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The distance travelled

The distance travelled

There is more than one way of viewing the Asghar Khan case, its history, and what it signifies.

Editorial

Updated January 01, 2019

Challenges in 2019

The new year is on track to be one of the toughest economically and financially that the country's seen in recent times.
Updated January 01, 2019

Bangladesh poll sweep

Those following elections in the subcontinent may be excused for receiving the news from Bangladesh with trepidation.
Updated January 01, 2019

The missing girls

The high occurrence of female foeticide is Pakistan’s hidden shame, rarely spoken about.
FIA’s incredible request
December 31, 2018

FIA’s incredible request

BOTH decision and timing are scarcely believable and will surely give more ammunition to those quarters denouncing...
December 31, 2018

Economic direction?

ONE has to look harder and harder to discern the economic message and direction of the government. Initially, the...
December 31, 2018

Yemen’s mass misery

YEMEN is a big humanitarian disaster the world’s conscience seems indifferent to. The dimensions of human misery...