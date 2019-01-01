Maulana Tariq Jameel hospitalised in Lahore after suffering from chest pains

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was admitted to the Doctors Hospital in Lahore after complaining of chest pains, his spokesperson Noman Liaquat said on Tuesday.

According to Liaquat, doctors at the hospital have advised an angiography of the religious scholar.

He said Maulana Jameel was out of danger but was being kept under observation at the hospital.

A member of the Tableeghi Jamaat that subscribes to the Deobandi school of thought, Maulana Jameel is a well-known preacher in Pakistan and abroad.

He was ranked 40th on the 2019 list of the 'World's 500 Most Influential Muslims'. He has also been previously featured on the list.

According to 'The Muslim 500' profile of Maulana Jameel, he is one of the most popular preachers in Pakistan. After completing his pre-medical education, he was admitted to the King Edward Medical College in Lahore where, under the influence of the Tableeghi Jamaat, he changed his focus to Islamic education. He received religious training from the Jamia Arabia.

"Maulana Tariq’s background in the sciences allows him to explain Islamic matters in a way that appeals to modern urban Muslims. Additionally, his simple lifestyle and eloquence in Urdu, as well as his fluency in Arabic, catapulted his fame across the Muslim world," the profile states.