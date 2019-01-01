Justice Nisar says 'house is in order' as far as procedures concerned

The Chief Justice of Pakistan on Tuesday regretted that he is held responsible for "not putting his house in order", even though the judiciary does not have the authority to legislate.

"We have moulded our judicial procedure according to the current era," Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said during the hearing of a case regarding minority rights.

"As far as procedure is concerned, the house is in order. We can only interpret laws, not create them."

He said that the recommendations of the law commission had been forwarded to the law ministry but are still pending.

"If those recommendations had been approved, dispensation of justice would have become easier," the chief justice claimed. He said that he had requested the prime minister to amend laws regarding judicial process when they had met during a symposium held last month to address the country's growing population.

"I told him [prime minister] that we are still following laws made by the British," he recalled.

He further promised that he will urge the law ministry to pass a bill regarding the protection of minority rights.