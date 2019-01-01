FO condemns 'unprovoked' Indian firing across LoC

The Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn "unprovoked" Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC) yesterday which resulted in the death of one woman in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"Ruthless" mortar shelling on Monday by the Indian army killed a 27-year-old woman and injured nine other people, including two police constables.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal today condemned the constant violations of the 2003 ceasefire agreement by the Indian forces and termed them "a threat to regional peace and security", a press release said.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the statement added.

Dr Faisal pointed out that in 2018, Indian forces had violated the ceasefire agreement more than 2,350 times long the LoC and Working Boundary. A total of 36 civilians lost their lives, while 142 others were injured in the attacks.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws," the press release said.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to follow the ceasefire agreement in "letter and spirit" and investigate incidents of cross-border firing.