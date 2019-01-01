ECP issues final notice to 688 lawmakers yet to submit financial details

Some 688 parliamentarians and MPAs have yet to submit details of their assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the watchdog said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

The ECP issued a final notice to the Senators, MNAs and MPAs who haven't submitted these details, giving them till 5pm on Jan 15 to do so, after which their membership will be suspended.

According to a statement shared by the ECP, 483 members' details had been received from a total of 1,174 members.

The members who had not yet submitted their details included: 43 members of the Senate, 187 of the National Assembly, 258 of the Punjab Assembly, 86 of the Sindh Assembly, 80 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 34 of the Balochistan Assembly.

The list comprises notable politicians including: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, former prime ministers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal, and PPP's Khursheed Shah.

The ECP had asked lawmakers to submit their statements of assets for the financial year ending on June 30, 2018. On Dec 3, the body had issued notifications directing federal and provincial legislators to file their yearly statements of assets and liabilities, as well as of their spouses and dependants, by Dec 31.