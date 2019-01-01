DAWN.COM

Pakistan shares list of 537 Indian prisoners with Delhi

Dawn.comUpdated January 01, 2019

54 prisoners on the list are civilians while 83 are fishermen. — File photo
Pakistan on Tuesday shared a list of 537 Indian prisoners with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad in accordance with the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

About 54 prisoners on the list are civilians, while 483 are fishermen.

According to the 2008 agreement, India and Pakistan are required to share a list of prisoners both countries are holding across the border twice a year on Jan 1 and July 1.

India is also expected to share the list of Pakistani prisoners that are currently under Indian custody, with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Both countries also shared lists of nuclear facilities and installations with each other. The move is in accordance with Article II of 1988's Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities signed by Islamabad and New Delhi.

Under the agreement, India and Pakistan are supposed to share lists of nuclear facilities and installations with each other on Jan 1 every year.

