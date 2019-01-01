Pakistan, India swap lists of nuclear installations, strategic facilities

Pakistan and India on Tuesday exchanged the lists of their nuclear sites under an agreement barring them from attacking each other’s atomic facilities in an event of war, Radio Pakistan reported.

The annual New Year’s Day exchange was established under a 1988 pact, called the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India.

The two countries have also set up a telephone hotline to prevent accidental nuclear conflict.

The lists were handed over to representatives of the Pakistani and Indian High Commissions in New Delhi and Islamabad, respectively, according to a Foreign Office statement cited by the report.

The agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on January 1 every year. The lists have been exchanged consecutively since 1992.

Also on Tuesday, Pakistan shared a list of 537 Indian prisoners with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad in accordance with the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, Radio Pakistan reported.

About 54 prisoners on the list are civilians, while 483 are fishermen.

According to the 2008 agreement, India and Pakistan are required to share a list of prisoners both countries are holding across the border twice a year on Jan 1 and July 1.

India is also expected to share the list of Pakistani prisoners that are currently under Indian custody with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.