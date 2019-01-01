Justice Shamim sworn in as 48th chief justice of Lahore High Court

Justice Sardar Mohammad Shamim Ahmed Khan on Tuesday took oath as the 48th chief justice of the Lahore High Court, succeeding former chief justice Anwarul Haq.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administers oath to Justice Sardar Mohammad Shamim Ahmed Khan

Haq, who had become the chief justice of the provincial high court in October, retired from his position on Monday, just two months into the job.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House Lahore, where Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to the new chief justice. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present during the ceremony.

Justice Shamim was given a warm welcome upon his return to the high court, including a guard of honour by Punjab police.

Justice Shamim already had a taste of his new job in August last year when he took oath as the acting chief justice when then incumbent Muhammad Yawar Ali and puisne judge Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq had both travelled abroad to attend a conference.